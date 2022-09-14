News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1790 (Sept. 14, 2022): Keller’s cover story on AEW suspensions and titles being vacated, Parks reviews Gewirtz’s book, Clash and All Out PPV Roundtables, Fann column, more

September 14, 2022

PWTorch Newsletter #1790

Cover-dated September 14, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Tony Khan stripping C.M. Punk of the AEW Title and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks of the Trios Titles, with many suspensions also resulting from the All Out turmoil… Greg Parks column reviewing former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz’s new book on his years working for Vince McMaho… Rich Fann’s column on some “easy wins” for Paul Levesque early in his tenure running WWE creative… PPV Roundtable Reviews & Scores for WWE Clash at the Castle and AEW All Out… Torch Newswire… Keller’s TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Dynamite… And more…

