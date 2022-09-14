SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Recognizable creative changes and talent additions have been made early in Triple H’s tenure as the Head of Creative for WWE, but leadership has relatively stayed the same.

Fightful is reporting that many backstage in WWE figured they’d see adjustments to roles and workloads with Paul Levesque at the helm. The report indicates that the agents, producers, and work that was in place under Vince McMahon’s leadership has continued as it was with Levesque in charge.

As Heat of Creative for WWE, Levesque has added to his talent roster with Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Johnny Gargano. He’s also pivoting the NXT brand away from the 2.0 branding that celebrated its anniversary last night on television.

