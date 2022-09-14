Roman Reigns addresses possible match with The Rock

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns says that he’s ready for a match with The Rock.

In an interview on the Plausible podcast, Reigns spoke on the rumors of the mega-match that’s rumored to take place at WrestleMania.

“If it works out then I’m ready,” Reigns said of possible match with The Great One. “It seems like it’s been that way — all the big names, all the big stars, whether from our business, from the movies to the internet now… I’ve been in a very cool groove where these things have kinda just come to me. Hopefully [WWE] will just continue to do that.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle PLE in the UK. He’s held the Universal Championship for over 700 days and added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event.

