Solo Sikoa is the new NXT North American Champion.

In the main event of this week’s episode Sikoa walked to the ring and challenged Carmelo Hayes for the championship saying, “I got next.” The duo competed in the match and Sikoa won with a top rope splash to secure the championship, his first in WWE.

Sikoa made waves at the Clash at the Castle PLE by interfering on behalf of Roman Reigns to help him retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

On last week’s episode of Smackdown, Sikoa appeared and officially joined The Bloodline alongside Reigns and The Usos.

