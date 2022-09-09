9/9 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Braun Strowman’s return, MMM & Los Lotharios vs. Hit Row & Profits, Women’s Five-Way match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

SEATTLE, WASH. AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Kelly Wells to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with the closing minute of Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre with McIntyre seemingly about to beat Reigns when Solo Sikoa interfered, followed by Reigns hitting a distracted McIntyre with a spear. They cut to fan disappointment as Reigns was introduced as the winner.

-They went to Michael Cole at ringside. He said normally Pat McAfee is with him, but he’ll be gone for next couple of months due to football obligations, so he’s joined instead by Corey Graves. The camera panned away from Cole’s (disappointed expression?) to show Graves by his side.

-A graphic noted that Solo Sikoa joins The Bloodline later tonight. Graves hyped Braun Strowman’s planned appearance. Cole hyped the five-way women’s match.

(1) IMPERIUM (Gunther & Giovani Vinci & Ludvig Kaiser) vs. THE BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus & Ridge Holland & Butch)

Cole said the Sheamus vs. Gunther match could end up being the Match of the Year. Cole noted that Vinci is only the second Italian-born WWE wrestler; the first was Bruno Sammartino. A couple minutes in Gunther tagged in against Butch. He chopped Butch hard in the chest, then called for Sheamus. Sheamus tagged in and the crowd roared with anticipation. They cut to a break at 2:30 just as they circled each other. [c]

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a weird place for a break. It’s like going to a commercial in a baseball game on a full count with bases loaded as the pitcher is winding up to throw. We make fun of WWE’s contrived situation when they cut to a break, but this is a bad overcorrection.)

Back from the break, Ridge and Kaiser were battling. When Gunther illegally attacked Butch, Sheamus marched toward him at ringside. They exchagned blows. Vinci slidekicked Sheamus. Butch hit Gunther with a flying knee off the ring apron. They cut another break at 10:00. [c]

Back from the break, as Gunther battled Butch, fans chanted, “We Want Sheamus!” Gunther tagged out to Vinci, who kept Butch from taking out to Sheamus. Butch landed an enzuigiri. Both were slow to get up, but Butch got the hot-tag and a nice pop. Cole noted Sheamus “has won everything in WWE other than the Intercontinental Title.” Sheamus bent Kaiser backwards over the top rope and hit 20 hard forearms to his chest. When Vinci interfered, Sheaus slammed Vinci mid-ring and themn gave Kaiser his White Noise on Vinci. Fans cheered as Sheamus played to the crowd. Sheamus aimed a Brogue Kick for Kaiser, but he ducked and Vinci took the blow. Sheamus powerslammed Kaiser seconds later, then tagged in Holland. Holland clotheslined Kaiser from behind. Gunther broke up the cover. Sheamus and Gunther circled each other. The other four paired off and attacked each other. “This is madness!” said Graves. Vinci gave Butch a brainbuster suplexseconds after Kaiser landed awkward on his left knee on a Holland suplex. Holland picked up Kaiser and put him in an inverted body vice, but he reached and tagged in Vinci. Kaiser was find as he leaped off the second rope and elbowed Holland out of Vinci’s arms with their Imperium Bomb for the win.

WINNERS: Imperium in 19:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hard-hitting, exciting brawl. It appears Sheamus is officially a babyface. WWE could have moved on from him getting cheered contextually at Clash at the Castle in front of a home town type crowd, but this rematch pointed toward WWE officially extending him being in a position to get cheered.

-Cole and Graves acknowledged the death of Queen Elizabeth. [c]

-Cole noted they were in Seattle, Wash.

-The Usos and Sami Zayn made their ring entrance to the Usos theme. Graves said Sami is like a valuable neighbor checking on your mail and trash when you’re gone. Cole said he’s more like someone who can’t mind his own business. Sami introduced the segment. “Seattle, the Bloodline is in your city.” He asked them to “throw those one’s up.” Some fans did, some shook their heads and refused. Jimmy was exuberant and smiling at Sami; Jey wouldn’t even look at Sami. When Sami said he grew up an honoray Uso, Jey interrupted and said that’s real funny. Jey said Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed Champion after beating Drew McIntyre on his home turf. Jimmy introduced “the street champion, our younger brother, Solo Sikoa.”

Sikoa made his way to the ring to his own music. They went to an inset video clip of Sakoa walking on a city street, brief clips from NXT, and then his interference at Clash at the Castle. Sami pointed at him as he stood center ring with a mic in hand. He was in black shorts and a black hoodie. He soaked up boos. He said if you come for his family, he comes for you, and if you cause problems, he solves them. “Solo Sikoa is here to stay,” he snarled. “And the Bloodline just got bigger and stronger.” As all four posed mid-ring, Drew McIntyre’s music played.

Drew walked out with a chair in hand. Sikoa was awaiting him in the ring. Drew jabbed him in the gut. Sami shoved Sikoa out of the way and took a chairshot instead. Cole said he took a bullet for Sikoa. The Bloodline retreated. Drew yelled to Sikoa, “I want you tonight.” Sikoa said he’s got it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sikoa is fine so far. Not a big sample of what his character will be, other than they’re saying he’s the street fighter of the family. WWE has made him out to be a big deal already.) [c]