9/9 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Women’s Fatal 5-Way, Strowman appearance, Street Profits/Hit Row vs. Lotharios/Maximum Male Models

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

SEATTLE, WA AT CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a replay of the end of the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Afterwards, they showed a crowd shot in the arena and Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show. The camera panned to ringside and Cole explained Pat McAfee’s absence. He then introduced Corey Graves as his partner.

-Sheamus’ music played and he made his entrance alongside Butch and Ridge Holland. They then showed a graphic for Solo Sikoa and Cole said he will officially join the Bloodline tonight. They then showed a graphic for Braun Strowman and Graves hyped his appearance. The graphic then moved to the Women’s Fatal 5-Way. Cole hyped the match.

-Gunther’s music played and he made his entrance with the rest of Imperium by his side. The two teams stared each other down in the ring.

(1) BRAWLING BRUTES (Sheamus, Butch, & Ridge Holland) vs. IMPERIUM (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Giovanni Vinci)

Vinci started against Holland. Vinci took the advantage and kicked at Holland, then pit on a headlock and tagged in Kaiser. Vinci hit a springboard splash off the middle rope. Kaiser then took over and hit a low elbow on Holland then covered him for a near fall. Vinci tagged back in and hit a European uppercut. Holland battled back and hit a hip toss followed by a shoulder tackle. He then tagged in Butch. Butch and Holland hit a double team, then Butch pulled at the fingers of Vinci. Vinci fought back, then tagged in Gunther. Butch attacked Gunther, but Gunther grabbed Butch by the throat then chopped him down with ease. Butch backed into the corner and tagged in Sheamus. Sheamus and Gunther went face to face and circled each other. [c]

Kaiser and Holland battled. Kaiser went down to a headbutt from Holland. Kaiser recovered and threw Holland into the corner. He tagged in Vinci and they hit a double team dropkick on a downed Holland in the corner. Vinci beat down Holland then hit a nice suplex into a cover for a near fall. Vinci brought Holland to the corner and tagged in Gunther. Gunther tried for a suplex but Holland blocked. Holland went for one of his own, but Gunther blocked. Gunther chopped Holland down, then knocked Sheamus off the apron. Butch tried to enter the ring but the ref held him back. Kaiser tagged in and took control. Holland recovered and took Kaiser down. Butch and Vinci tagged in. Butch took control and hit a German suplex, then stomped the fingers, then hit a big kick. He then covered Vinci for a near fall. Kaiser entered but Butch took him down with an armbar. Kaiser fought out. Butch was chopped down by Gunther and he rolled to the outside. Sheamus came around the corner and took Gunther down. Vinci and Butch battled in the ring. Vinci hit a big short-arm clothesline out of the corner to take control. [c]

Gunther took Butch down with an uppercut, then locked in a Boston crab. Butch reached for his corner. Gunther dragged Butch away, then shifted into a crossface. Butch fought Gunther off and grabbed his fingers. Gunther reversed into a big slam. He then taunted Sheamus and Holland. Gunther lifted Butch and delivered another slam then stomped him. Gunther knocked Holland off the apron then taunted Sheamus. Butch recovered and fought back. Gunther charged Butch in the corner but Butch moved. Gunther crashed down, but was able to tag in Vinci before Butch could make a tag. Vinci held Butch back. Butch hit a kick and took Vinci down. Both men crawled to their corners. Sheamus and Kaiser tagged in. Sheamus took Kaiser and Vinci down. Sheamus got the Ten Beats on Kaiser and hit him around twenty-five times. Sheamus took Vinci down then delivered White Noise on Kaiser on top of Vinci. The crowd cheered Sheamus. Sheamus taunted Kaiser and Vinci. Sheamus came in for the Brogue. Kaiser moved, so he hit Vinci. Kaiser got a roll up for two. Sheamus recovered and slammed Kaiser then tagged in Holland. Holland hit a lariat to the back of Kaiser and covered him. Gunther made the save. Sheamus entered the ring. He smiled at Gunther. They traded blows. Vinci and Butch then paired off. Sheamus and Gunther fell to the outside. Sheamus took Gunther down with a knee. Back in the ring Holland took out Kaiser. Vinci delivered a brainbuster to Butch. Kaiser sold his knee. Holland went for a slam, but Kaiser slid out and tagged Vinci. Kaiser and Vinci hit the Imperial Bomb on Holland and got the win.

WINNER: Imperium (Gunther, Kaiser, Vinci) in 20:00

-Imperium posed after the bell. The Brutes backed up the ramp and looked on.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was a great way to start a show. Match was great. Stiff and made everyone involved look important. No shock that Holland took the fall as he’s clearly the one they see the least in. With that said, even he got shine in the match. I didn’t expect them to go to this match so quickly. I’m all for this becoming a thing. This would be a great candidate for an elimination match at Survivor Series. After this matchup and the crowd response, I think it’s safe to assume that Sheamus and the Brutes are going to be faces moving forward. That’s a good thing as the Tag Division needs more face teams. I’m all for Butch and Holland against the Viking Raiders down the road.)

-They showed a graphic for the Women’s Fatal 5-Way. Cole said the winner gets a title shot at Extreme Rules. They then showed a graphic of Solo Sikoa. Graves said he will join the Bloodline after the break. Cole then threw to a graphic of Queen Elizabeth and put her over. [c]

-The Usos’ music played and they made their entrance with Sami Zayn. Zayn danced and played hype man. They posed at the top of the ramp. Cole said the Usos have been champions for 418 days. The Usos posed with the titles in the ring. Zayn asked for a mic. Zayn said that the Bloodline is in your city. He then asked the crowd to throw their ones up. Zayn and Jimmy did a handshake. Jey did not look impressed. Zayn stopped, he said there are some serious things that he needs to talk about. Zayn said that he grew up as a young, honorary Uce. Jey cut him off and told him to chill. Jey mentioned that Roman Reigns is still champion. He said that Reigns beat Drew McIntyre on his own turf. Jey said that McIntyre didn’t know how deep the Bloodline ran. Zayn said “deep A.F. my dog”. Jimmy laughed, and Jey looked annoyed. Jimmy then introduced their younger brother, Solo Sikoa.

-Sikoa’s music played and he made his entrance. Cole through to a video package on Sikoa. Sikoa hugged his brothers. Zayn outstretched his arms and Sikoa shrugged him off. Zayn then patted Sikoa on the back instead. The crowd booed. Zayn and Jimmy clapped for Sikoa. Sikoa took the mic. Sikoa said that if you come for his family, then he comes for you. He said if you create problems, he will finish them. He said that he is here to stay and the Bloodline just got bigger and stronger. Jey then said that you’re the twos, and they’re the ones.

-McIntyre’s music played and he made his entrance. The Bloodline exited the ring and left Sikoa alone. McIntyre came down with a chair. Sikoa tried to attack but McIntyre hit him in the gut with the chair. McIntyre swung the chair at Sikoa. Zayn pushed Sikoa out of the way and took the chair shot. McIntyre said he wanted Sikoa tonight. Sikoa said that McIntyre’s on. Cole said the match needs to be made official. McIntyre posed with the chair as Sikoa stared him down from the ramp. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: They are portraying Sikoa as an alpha within this group. The “street champion” gimmick is interesting and seems to be the same as what he was in NXT. The difference between him and the rest of the group could create an interesting dynamic. Is it possible that their plans center more around Sikoa then we know? If this match is made official, it will be interesting to see where it goes. I assume it won’t have a finish, but how much will they give Sikoa against Drew? That could be a very telling sign for the future.)

-They showed still shots of Clash at the Castle.

-Raquel Rodriguez’s music played and she made her entrance with Aliyah. Aliyah smacked Rodriguez’s ass as they posed with their backs to the camera. They then hugged in the ring.

-Toxic Attraction made their entrance. They showed a pretaped interview with Toxic Attraction. They called Rodriguez a beast and said that Aliyah is really pretty. They said that they would have defeated Aliyah and Rodriguez in the tournament if they weren’t removed due to injury.

(2) ALIYAH & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. TOXIC ATTRACTION (Gigi Dolin & Jaci Jayne) – Non Title Match

Rodriguez started against Jayne. Jayne took control. Rodriguez battled back and took Jayne down then tagged in Aliyah. Rodriguez threw Aliyah into Jayne. Aliyah hit a Thesz press off the second rope and punched away at Jayne. Jayne took Aliyah to the corner and Dolin tagged in. Dolin stomped at Aliyah in the corner then hit a big right hand. Jayne tagged in and they double teamed Aliyah. Dolin tagged back in and put Aliyah in a headlock, then kicked her in the back. Dolin grabbed at the arm of Aliyah then tagged Jayne back in. Jayne hit a running senton and covered Aliyah for a near fall. Jayne pulled Aliyah’s arms back with a sitting surfboard. Aliyah fought up and reached for Rodriguez but Jayne pulled Aliyah back and into the corner. Dolin tagged in. Aliyah fought away and rolled into Rodriguez and tagged her in. Rodriguez took Jayne and Dolin down then hit a fallaway slam on Dolin. Rodriguez got a side slam followed by a corkscrew elbow. She covered Dolin for a near fall. Dolin got a kick and Jayne tagged in. They went for a double team but Aliyah appeared and speared Dolin. Rodriguez hit the Tahana Bomb on Jayne for the win.

WINNER: Aliyah & Rodriguez in 6:00

-Rodriguez and Aliyah celebrated. Cole and Graves hyped their title defense on Raw this coming Monday. Cole hyped the Fatal 5-Way then threw to a video recap of the segment with Ronda Rousey and Adam Pearce from last week on Smackdown. After the video, Cole said that Rousey has been disciplined, but it won’t be revealed publicly. They then showed a graphic for the 5-Way. Graves hyped the match as being after the break. [c]