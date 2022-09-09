SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The main event of this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown is reportedly set.

PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre will wrestle Solo Sikoa in a no disqualification match. This would mark Sikoa’s first match since being called up to the WWE main roster.

Sikoa appeared at the Clash at the Castle PLE last Saturday. As McIntyre was about to pin Roman Reigns and win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring to stop the count.

Sikoa has been a fixture of the NXT 2.0 brand since it’s inception one year ago. In NXT, he’s feuded with Cameron Grimes, Carmelo Hayes, and others.

Sikoa is a part of the same family as Roman Reigns and The Usos and has appeared to have joined The Bloodline after his actions at Clash at the Castle.

