Though Paul Heyman has not been seen on television since being put through a table by Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, he has been backstage regularly during his TV absence.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Heyman has been in attendance for most Smackdown episodes as well as major WWE events. The report indicates that the WWE is holding on bringing him back to TV until a major angle or situation is set.

Paul Heyman has been the special counsel to Roman Reigns since Reigns returned to WWE from a Covid hiatus in 2020. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 700 days and picked up the WWE Championship by defeating Heyman’s former client, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 38.

Saturday at Clash at the Castle, Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain both of his championships.

