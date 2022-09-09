News Ticker

Two more stars suffer injuries at All Out

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 9, 2022

AEW suffers two more injuries
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Ruby Soho and Alex Reynolds both suffered injuries during their matches at the AEW All Out PPV event on Sunday.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Soho received a broken nose during her match against Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo. Her partner was Ortiz. The report indicates that Reynolds was seen on crutches backstage, but that whatever the injury is doesn’t appear to be serious. Reynolds was involved in the finals of the World Trips Championship tournament. He teamed with other members of Dark Order to take on The Elite.

These two injuries add to the list for AEW. CM Punk reportedly suffered a torn tricep during his main event AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley.

Punk’s world championship was vacated and Tony Khan announced a tournament to crown a new champion at Grand Slam.

