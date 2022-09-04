LECLAIR’S AEW ALL OUT 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Moxley vs. Punk, Danielson vs. Jericho, Trios Tournament Finals, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW ALL OUT 2022 REPORT

SEPTEMBER 4, 2022

CHICAGO, IL AT NOW ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone & Excalibur & Taz

-The show opened cold on a straight shot of the entrance stage as pyro filled the screen. Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show, live from the sold-out NOW Arena in Chicago. He introduced his partners, Tony Schiavone and Taz, then tossed to a quick promo video from Draft Kings.

-Wheeler Yuta was first out of the curtain. Justin Roberts announced the Casino Ladder match for a future AEW World title shot. Ray Fenix followed.

(1) WHEELER YUTA vs. RAY FENIX vs. RUSH vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. DANTE MARTIN vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO vs. THE JOKER – Casino Ladder match for a Future AEW World Title match

Wheeler Yuta and Ray Fenix traded quick slaps to the chest to open the match. The announcers discussed the merits of trying to retrieve a ladder immediately to attempt to end the match early before other competitors join the fray. Fenix dropped Yuta in the corner and left the ring to prop a ladder against the ringside barricade. He climbed the ropes and hooked Yuta, but Wheeler shoved him to the floor. Fenix just barely miss the ladder. Yuta got a running start, then dove through the middle rope, sending Fenix crashing into the propped ladder. The crowd counted down. Rush entered next.

Yuta climbed the ladder as Rush headed to the ring. The announcers admonished him for not showing any urgency to get to the ring. Rush ripped Yuta from the ladder and struck him with a big forearm. He folded the ladder up and propped it in the corner, then delivered a release belly-to-belly to Yuta. Fenix tried to enter the ring, but Rush shoved him to the floor. He dove over the top with a Swanton, taking Fenix out. Rush attacked Ray with a cord from one of the ringside cameras as the crowd counted down again.

Andrade El Idolo entered next. Rush set up a ladder for him. The duo bridged a second ladder between the standing ladder and the middle rope. Andrade began climbing the ladder. Wheeler Yuta hopped in the ring to join him. Andrade flipped over the ladder and delivered a sunset bomb to Yuta onto the propped ladder. Wheeler landed in a crumpled heap. The clock counted down again and Claudio Castagnoli entered. Castagnoli checked on Yuta quickly, then repositioned the ladder in the ring to make the climb. Andrade climbed opposite him. Claudio hopped down and lifted the two ladders into the air with El Idolo still positioned on them. Claudio swung the ladders all the way around to dump Andrade from atop the structure to the floor below. The clock counted down for the next entrant.

Dante Martin ran to the ring at the 8:00 mark. He quickly went to work on Castagnoli. Ray Fenix returned, but was quickly dumped over the top rope by Claudio. Martin flipped Castagnoli to the outside. Meanwhile, Wheeler Yuta set up a ladder. Martin completed a springboard off the top rope onto the ladder for a quick climb. Claudio entered the ring and pulled Martin off into Powerbomb position. Penta El Zero Miedo’s music hit and he entered. Rush ran up the ramp to meet him. Penta hit a running sunset bomb on the ramp, then rushed to the ring. Penta took down Yuta and Martin before getting caught by Andrade. Penta slid free and gave Andrade a Destroyer on a propped ladder. Ray Fenix delivered a frog splash through Rush and a table on the outside.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta climbed opposite ends of a ladder. Dante Martin leapt onto Claudio’s back. Suddenly, several men dressed fully in black and wearing masks appeared in the ring and began beating down everyone left standing. One of the men climbed a ladder and retrieved the chip. He pulled off his mask, revealing Stokely Hathaway. The clock ran down and Justin Roberts introduced the Joker.

A man dressed in all black and wearing a white and black devil mask walked to the ring. Stokely Hathaway handed him the chip, and the bell rang.

WINNER: The Joker in 14:08

The Joker teased removing his mask, but then shook his head and left the ring with Hathaway, Morrisey, Page, and Moriarty in tow.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Yikes. The meat of the match was a pretty typical AEW ladder match spot fest that seemed to delight the live audience and contained plenty of fun, high-flying action. Once the masked men entered, though, the crowd fell deadly silent and never recovered. They seemed even less interested when Hathaway revealed himself. When the Joker refused to remove his mask, it was if though you could hear a pin drop. This just fell incredibly flat. Not a good start at all.)

-The announcers moved quickly to the finals of the AEW Trios Championship tournament. A quick video package preceded the introductions.

Dark Order and “Hangman” Adam Page entered first. Page received a strong ovation. The Young Bucks followed. Justin Roberts delivered Kenny Omega’s extended introduction. The crowd participated enthusiastically. Omega wasn’t wearing his compression shirt. The announcers said he looked great and wondered if he was back to 100%. Don Callis joined the commentary table.

(2) DARK ORDER (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & “HANGMAN’ ADAM PAGE vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick & Matt Jackson) & KENNY OMEGA – AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals

Nick Jackson and “Hangman” Adam Page opened the match. They engaged in a quick acrobatic back-and-forth full of counters. When they reached a stalemate, they gave a quick handshake. Nick quickly tagged his brother Matt. Page tagged in Alex Reynolds. Reynolds and Matt completed a similar quick exchange. Reynolds offered a hand to Matt, but Matt spit in his face. Reynolds took a deep breath then pounced, throwing wild right hands at Jackson. The referee broke up the exchange and the two circled again.

John Silver tagged himself in off the back of Alex Reynolds. Matt Jackson didn’t see it. Silver drove his elbow into Matt’s back. Matt grabbed at his lower back. This brought the cavalry in. The referee calmed things in short order and Silver tagged in Adam Page. Page walked right past Matt Jackson and stared down Kenny Omega. Jackson tagged Omega. The crowd came to life, standing in excitement. Page and Omega circled each other hesitantly. Omega crabbed a headlock and backed toward the Dark Order corner. Silver tagged himself in. Page seemed annoyed.

Silver and Reynolds delivered a quick double drop toe hold to Omega. Silver began working over Omega’s arm as the match crossed 5:00. Page tagged himself back in and had a few words with Dark Order. Omega grabbed Page and have him a big knife edge chop. Page returned the favor. Page shot Omega off the ropes and delivered a big boot. He followed up with a Fallaway Slam. Page kipped up, then knocked Matt Jackson off the apron. Kenny slid to the apron. Page tried to fly off the top rope, but ate a Super Kick from Nick.

Nick Jackson flew across the ring and took out Dark Order. Omega tagged in Matt Jackson. Matt worked over Page briefly while his partners returned to their corner. The Young Bucks traded quick tags, isolating page in their corner. They tagged in Omega and hit knees to the face, feeding Page to Omega for a nice looking rolling neckbreaker. Omega hoisted Page onto his shoulders, but Hangman slid down. He gave a quick shot to the Bucks in their corner, then caught Omega with a Death Valley Driver. Page made a hot tag to John Silver.

Silver caught Matt Jackson with a quick kick as the match crossed 9:00. He leapt to the outside, taking down Brandon Cutler. He ran around the ring and was stopped dead in his tracks by the booth of Nick Jackson. Silver recovered quickly and returned to the ring to hit Matt with the Spin Doctor. He covered, but Omega broke up the pin at two. Reynolds entered the ring to assist his partner. Matt Jackson countered a double Suplex attempt to hit a double Northern Lights Suplex. Matt grabbed at his injured lower back, then rolled to tag in Kenny Omega. Omega gave Silver a diving Cross Body, then delivered a Snap Dragon Suplex to Alex Reynolds.

Omega tried to give Silver the same Suplex, but Johnny rolled through it and kicked Omega in the chest repeatedly. Omega shook it off and hit the Snap Dragon anyway. Adam Page entered the fray and the trio delivered successive corner clotheslines to Omega. Reynolds caught Omega with a Snap Dragon Suplex, then Silver and Reynolds folded up Omega and covered him together for a near fall.

All six men wound up in the ring. The Young Bucks delivered tandem Superkicks to Reynolds and Page. Omega gave Silver a V-Trigger. Omega dropped to a knee and led the crowd in the Terminator clap. He hit the ropes and dove over the top, taking out Reynolds, Silver, and Page. Omega tagged in Matt Jackson and tossed Reynolds in the ring. Reynolds caught Matt with a big boot and Backstabber. Hangman Page hit a Moonsault to the outside on Nick Jackson. Page and Reynolds lifted Matt and Silver completed the Pendulum Bomb. All three men covered, but Nick dove onto the pile to break the count.

Bodies were strewn about the ring as the match hit 14:30. Nick Jackson hit John Silver with knees in the corner. The Bucks and Dark Order began trading Superkicks. All four men wound up Superkicking each other to the mat. Page and Omega stood amongst the bodies. The referee forced them out, saying they’re not the legal men. Page and Omega dragged their legal partners to the corner and tagged themselves in. They traded blows in the center, then chased each other to the ropes. Page hit a big boot. Omega hit an elbow. Omega caught Page with a V-Trigger then a Tiger Driver for a cover and very near fall.

Omega ascended the ropes. Page knocked him down, then scooped him into a Super Fallaway Slam. Page hooked the leg for a near fall of his own. Page set up for, then connected with a Buckshot Lariat to the back of Omega’s head. Matt Jackson stood by as Page set up for a second one. Matt pulled Page’s leg. Page kicked him away and went for the Lariat. Instead, Nick Jackson flew in from the opposite side and Page with his own move. The Bucks grabbed Page and held him in place. Omega rose to hit the BTE Trigger. They covered, but Silver broke it up just in time. Silver tagged himself in.

John Silver set up for Brodie Lee’s signature lariat. Omega caught him with a V-Trigger. He hoisted him up for the One Winged Angel, but Silver rolled him into a cradle for a near fall. Both men popped to their feet. Hangman Page flipped into the ring for the Buckshot Lariat, but Omega ducked. Page hit Silver. The Bucks jumped in the ring and tossed Page out, then held Reynolds back as Omega covered Silver for a three count.

WINNERS: Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks in 19:48 to become the AEW World Trios Champions

Kenny Omega got close to the camera on his way back up the ramp. He told the boys in the back to “try to beat that.”

(LeClair’s Analysis: Really good, fast paced match that delivered from bell to bell. There was little doubt that these two teams could put together a heck of a match, and they certainly did so here. I’m not typically a huge fan of having Dark Order in major matches, as their act is a little comedic for my liking, but Silver and Reynolds are undeniably talented and they held their own against some of the best in the company. I liked the story told between the Bucks and Hangman Page, and loved the interactions between Omega and Page. There’s certainly still plenty of story to tell there following their original match at last year’s Full Gear. While I still would’ve preferred to see the Bucks in a big tag team title match with FTR tonight, this consolation prize certainly lived up to the billing.)

-Excalibur threw to footage from Mark Henry’s interview with Jade Cargill and Athena on Rampage.

Athena headed to the ring. Jade Cargill followed with the Badies in tow. Cargill sported new gear and green accent paint. The announcers said it’s green for money.

(3) JADE CARGILL (c, w/ The Badies) vs. ATHENA – TBS Championship match

Jade Cargill charged at Athena to open things up. Athena leapt into the air and caught the champion with a Meteora. Cargill grabbed at her shoulder, holding it limp at her side. Athena rushed to the top rope and connected with the O-Face. She covered, but the Badies pulled her from the ring just before a three count. They were a little late and Cargill smartly got her shoulder up just in time. Athena took the Badies down, then slid back in the ring. Cargill hit her with a pop-up Samoan Drop for a near fall.

Cargill tossed Athena into the corner and ran at her with a diving elbow. Athena shrugged it off and got in Cargill’s face. Cargill tossed her clear across the ring. She hooked Athena up in Double-Underhook position, but Athena rolled it into a Jackknife cover for a two count. Athena hit the ropes for a springboard cross body for another two. Athena climbed the ropes and went for another O-Face. Cargill blocked it this time, but still ate a face kick. Athena hit a flip-over stunner and covered for a two count. Athena looked to the crowd for approval, and they began to chant for her. She climbed to the top rope. Cargill knocked her to apron. The champion looked for a pump kick, but Athena side-stepped her. Athena leapt to the top rope and dove, but Cargill picked her out of the air with a massive Big Boot. She picked Athena up and delivered Jaded for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 4:21 to retain the TBS Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was really quick, but I thought it worked quite well. Athena is very talented, and Cargill has improved tremendously. The result was a blazing fast encounter that could’ve gone south quickly had they not had their timing down perfectly. Athena’s initial onslaught felt believable, and the super-close near fall near the beginning, barely saved by the Badies, was the first time Cargill’s streak ever seemed like it might be in legitimate danger. I thought they’d done a good enough job building this one to give it some more time, but this is a loaded card and I understand that Cargill may still be limited.)

-The announcers tossed to footage from earlier in the day. Alex Marvez waited for C.M. Punk to arrive. Punk walked into frame with his dog, Larry and Ace Steel. Marvez asked if Punk is 100%. Punk said he isn’t, and never has been. He said he’s not just fighting him, but rather, the whole city of Chicago. “He beat me once, but he’s not gonna do it twice.” Punk walked off.

-Jay Lethal and the Motor City Machine Guns headed to the ring with Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt. Dutt was wearing a “Fight like a Brat” shirt, mocking FTR. Wardlow entered next. FTR followed, accompanied by Dax’s 8 year old daughter. She gave Wardlow a big hug.

(4) JAY LETHAL & THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin, w/ Satnam Singh & Sonjay Dutt) vs. WARDLOW & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Wardlow began the match with Jay Lethal. The crowd serenaded Wardlow, FTR egged it on. Jay Lethal circled Wardlow, tauning him. Wardlow seemed entirely unimpressed. Lethal spit on Wardlow. Wardlow pounced, and the two worked each other to the mat. Wardlow quickly took control and got Lethal into Powerbomb position, but the Motor City Machine Guns entered the ring quickly to prevent the move. Lethal scurried to the corner and tagged in Chris Sabin. Wardlow tagged Dax Harwood.

Harwood and Sabin traded quick lock ups and breakes. They engaged in some quick chain wrestling. Sabin slapped Harwood in the face. Dax returned the favor. Alex Shelley and Cash Wheeler hit the ring and things got heated. The referee restored order as the crowd broke into a big “FTR” chant. Sabin and Harwood traded a few shoulder tackle/arm drag exchanges. Harwood dropped Sabin with a short-arm clothesline. Sonjay Dutt jawed at Harwood, so Dax chased him around the ring. Harwood eventually returned to the ring and ate a Cutter from Chris Sabin. Sabin tagged in Alex Shelley. The two worked over Dax’s legs.

Dax delivered a slap to Shelley’s back then hit a high angle back body drop. Harwood tagged in Cash Wheeler at the 5:00 mark. Wheeler slid around Shelley smoothly and chopped him to the mat. Wheeler tagged Wardlow. Wardlow grabbed Shelley by the throat. Sabin jumped in the ring to save his partner, but Wardlow caught him by the throat, too. MCMG blocked him briefly, but Wardlow still managed a double Suplex. Wardlow tagged Harwood. Jay Lethal entered the ring. FTR joined. The action broke down, leading to Shelley scoring a near fall on Dax before the referee restored order.

MCMG traded tags and worked over Dax. Lethal was eventually tagged in. He and Harwood traded stiff chops. Lethal worked Harwood into the heel corner and tagged in Chris Sabin. Shelley and Sabin both drove their boots into opposite ends of Harwood’s neck, utilizing the referee’s entire count. Sabin managed to kick Shelley and send him crashing into his own partner. This allowed Dax to reach Cash. Wheeler hit Shelley with hard elbows and chops out of the corner. He turned a running bulldog into a short-arm lariat. Shelley looked for a quick Sliced Bred, but Cash blocked it. Shelley kicked Wheeler’s legs out from the knee. He dragged Cash to the heel corner, and the trio slammed Wheeler’s injured knee into the ring post repeatedly. Wheeler tried to fight out, but Sabin held onto Cash’s leg and wrapped it around the middle rope. He delivered a missile dropkick to the draped knee. Shelley tagged in Lethal. Jay applied the Figure Four in the center of the ring. Wheeler pounded the mat in agony. He tried to reach the rope, but Sabin pulled it away. Wheeler eventually reached it anyway.

The heels continued to tag in and out, working over Cash’s leg and knee. Wheeler dropped Shelley with an uppercut, then went for a knee drop on Sabin. Wheeler’s leg gave out. He crawled and managed to reach Wardlow for a tag at 12:25. Wardlow dropped all three heels with ease. He flexed for the crowd, then gave Lethal the F10. He covered for a two count. Wardlow dragged Lethal toward his corner, but the MCMG pulled FTR to the floor. Satnam Singh got a cheap shot in on Wardlow. Lethal rolled him up for a two count.

Shelley and Sabin double teamed Wardlow, then flew to the outside to drop FTR again. Shelley helped Lethal place Wardlow in tree of woe position. The heel trio hit triple running dropkicks. The dragged Wardlow to the center, and MCMG held him down for Lethal to hit a diving elbow from the top rope. Lethal hooked the leg for a near fall. Dax Harwood returned to the ring and gave Chris Sabin a Liger Bomb. Wheeler returned and the duo delivered the Big Rig to Shelley. Lethal hit the cutter on both members of FTR. Wardlow dropped Lethal and pulled his straps down. He gave Lethal a massive Powerbomb. The crowd asked for another. Wardlow obliged. Wardlow stared down Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, smiling. He gave Lethal a third Powerbomb, flipped him over, and delivered a fourth for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Wardlow & FTR in 16:26

After the match, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt entered the ring and give the heels an advantage. Samoa Joe’s music rang out and he charged to the ring, evening the playing field. They took Lethal out again, and Dax’s daughter returned to break Sonjay Dutt’s pencil. She ended up covering Dutt for another three count. The babyfaces celebrated to FTR’s music.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Good match that probably could’ve benefited from being a little shorter. I know Motor City Machine Guns are a well known team that’s been around forever, but their inclusion here just never really felt like it got very got. As a result, this just seemed like a way to get Wardlow and FTR on the Pay-Per-View and get them a win. With that in mind, and with the card being as big as it is, it just like it overstayed its welcome a bit. The match was certainly entertaining, and MCMG hit all their usual highlights. FTR played the babyfaces in peril and Wardlow got in there for his usual power spots and big finish. Fine stuff, I just think there was better use for most involved.

The most match angle was cute for what it was. Dax’s daughter is plenty over after his promo about her, and it was good to see Samoa Joe. Ultimately, it still feels like FTR has lost a good bit of momentum since their red-hot early summer.)

-The announcers tossed to a quick hype package for Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

Powerhouse Hobbs headed to the ring to minimal reaction. Excalibur asked for insight on the match from Taz. Ricky Starks entered to a solid reaction. He sprinted to the ring to get things underway.

(5) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. RICKY STARKS

Ricky Starks flew at Powerhouse Hobbs and the referee called for the opening bell. He hit a quick flurry of punches on Hobbs before being shoved to the mat and then overhwhelmed in the corner. Taz talked about Hobbs’ dirty tactics and how disappointed he was with their implosion. The crowd started a dueling chant. Hobbs gave Starks a snap Suplex, then mocked him with his own taunt. Starks created some separation with a quick Jawbreaker. Hobbs shrugged it off and tossed Starks into the ring post. Starks crashed to the floor.

Powerhouse Hobbs left the ring leisurely, talking trash and tossing Starks into the ringside barrier. He rolled Starks back into the ring and scooped him into Powerslam position. Hobbs draped Starks over the top rope and hammered at his chest. Hobbs scooped Starks and went for a delayed running Powerslam. Starks slid down his back, but Hobbs simply turned around and clubbed him in the face to maintain control. Hobbs twisted Starks head and neck and raked at his eyes. Starks began to stand, but Hobbs kneed him in the back. He deadlifted Starks into the air and dropped him haphazardly.

Starks fought valiantly out of the corner. He hooked Hobbs and ran the turnbuckle, connecting with a Tornado DDT off the middle rope. He covered Hobbs for a two count. Starks pounded his chest to try to bring the crowd to life. Hobbs tried to backflip him, but Starks landed on his feet. Starks hit the ropes, but Hobbs picked him out of the air and hit a Spinebuster for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in 5:16

(LeClair’s Analysis: Not much to say here. Clocking in at just over 5 minutes, Powerhouse Hobbs dominated this one bell-to-bell. I figured this was an opportunity to give Starks a big one before moving him up the card, but this was a definitive beating and a clear message that Starks simply isn’t being considered as a major player. For his part, Hobbs looked impressive. I wouldn’t say it’s an incredibly great sign that the crowd was more or less 50/50, with dueling chants throughout most of the match. They seemed more into Hobbs’ physicality than actually getting behind the flailing babyface.)

-Tony Schiavone headed to the back and Excalibur tossed to the Rampage interview between Swerve in Our Glory and the Acclaimed. When they returned live, Jim Ross had joined the announcers desk.

-Swerve Strickland headed to the ring, joined shortly thereafter by Keith Lee. The Tag Team Champions headed to the ring together as Jim Ross exclaimed that they’re now getting to the “meat” of the card.

The Acclaimed entered to a very big initial reaction. Caster’s rap included references to Trump’s classified documents, and comparing Keith Lee to Lizzo.

(6) SWERVE STRICKLAND & KEITH LEE (c) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens w/ Billy Gunn) – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Swerve Strickland began the match with Anthony Bowens. The crowd serenaded Keith lee. Bowens wrestled Strickland to the mat with a big waist-lock takeover. Strickland tried to fight out, but Bowens overpowered him repeatedly. The crowd swapped their chant to “oh, scissor me, daddy.” Bowens rolled Strickland up twice for a pair of quick two counts. He kicked Swerve to the ropes, but Strickland lifted himself into a handstand. He backed in Keith Lee for a tag. Bowens tagged in Max Caster.

Caster and Lee took their time feeling each other out. Caster grabbed a quick side headlock. Lee shot him off the ropes. Caster hit a couple of quick shoulder tackles, but Lee barely moved. Lee caught Caster with an arm drag, but Caster landed on his feet and stuck his tongue out at the champion. Lee rolled through a tackle attempt, then got the better of Max with a drop down tackle. Caster looked to Billy Gunn for advice. Gunn just shrugged with a smile.

Lee grabbed Caster by the neck and tossed him to the corner. Caster leaped to the top turnbuckle and dove onto Lee’s shoulders, connecting with a spinning hurricanrana around the 4:30 mark. Caster went for a sunset roll up, but Lee stood his ground. Bowens entered and the Acclaimed finally dropped Lee with a double drop kick. The champions rolled to the outside to regroup, allowing Billy Gunn to hop onto the apron. The Acclaimed completed a three-way scissor. The champions looked on in frustration.

“Oh, scissor me, daddy!” the crowd sang happily. Keith Lee returned to the ring and initially offered a hand to Caster. He tricked him, instead clubbing him with quick overhead blows. He smothered Caster and covered him for a one count. Lee tagged in Strickland. The crowd pelted the champions with a “you can’t scissor” chant. Lee hit Caster with an uppercut off the middle rope. He made a scissor motion to Bowens in the corner. The crowd booed him heavily.

Strickland worked Caster to the corner and tagged in Lee. He held Max for Keith to deliver a big, open chest chop. The crowd opened a big “we want scissors” chant. Lee hoisted Caster to the top turnbuckle. Caster elbowed Lee away from hit. He connected with a diving cutter. Caster crawled desperately to his corner, reaching Anthony Bowens. Lee tagged in Strickland. Bowens caught Swerve with a Ripcord Neckbreaker. Strickland flipped over the turnbuckle, but Bowens caught him with a back elbow. Anthony followed up with a nice looking Brainbuster for a cover and two count.

Bowens climbed to the middle rope and looked to dive onto Strickland, but his foot slipped and he collapsed awkwardly. The referee checked on him and he waved him off. Bowens hit Strickland with Gunn’s Famous-Er, but then crawled to the ropes in agony. Bowens clutched at his knee, trying to shake it out. Excalibur brought up Strickland’s claims of Bowens being oft-injured. Strickland kicked Bowens to the outside, focusing on the injured knee. Swerve dove through the bottom rope, kicking Bowens in the chest. Billy Gunn got in Swerve’s face. Strickland jawed at him, then tossed Bowens back inside.

Swerve Strickland continued to work over the injured knee. He tagged in Keith Lee. Lee dove onto Bowen’s leg and covered him for a two count. Lee implored Bowens to stand as the match crossed 12:00. He gave Bowens a double handed chop while staring down Gunn on the outside. Lee tossed Anthony clear across the ring. Bowens stood gingerly, letting out a big yell and slapping his own knee. He hoisted himself to the top turnbuckle and managed to hit an awkward looking Blockbuster, playing heavily into the injury. Bowens managed to tag Caster.

Caster dove over the top rope onto Swerve Strickland on the outside. He climbed the ropes and hit Lee with a diving Cross-Body for a cover and two count. J.R. said the champions become uncomfortable with a quickened pace. The Acclaimed hit Lee with alternating running elbows. Caster tried to lift Lee onto his shoulders, but Lee blocked him with ease. He charged at Caster. Caster moved and Lee launched himself into Swerve Strickland by accident. Strickland flew through the ropes to the floor. Bowens caught Lee with a knee strick. Caster covered him for a near fall.

The Acclaimed continued to double team Lee. Keith fought them off, dumping Caster to the outside. Bowens went for a Superkick, but collapsed on the injured knee. Lee kicked Bowens in the face, then climbed to the top rope. Caster leapt up to meet him. The teetered above Anthony Bowens. The latter recovered enough to join his partner on the ropes. They hooked Lee up and delivered a double Superplex off the top rope. Swerve Strickland climbed the same turnbuckle immediately behind them and delivered a double knee stomp to Bowens. He covered him for a near fall.

Strickland began stomping wildly at Bowen’s leg. He turned him over into a single-leg Boston Crab. Caster flew off the top rope for a big dropkick to the back of Strickland. Swerve fell awkwardly on Bowen’s leg. Strickland and Caster jockeyed for position. The champion rolled up Caster for a two count. He rolled to the apron. Bowens grabbed his leg and pulled him to the floor. Bowens draped Strickland across the apron. Caster hit the mic drop off the top rope, then tossed Strickland back in the ring.

Lee appeared, dropping both Caster and Bowens. Billy Gunn stepped onto the apron and got in Lee’s face. Cooler heads eventually prevailed and Gunn returned to the floor. Max Caster hoisted Lee onto his shoulders and delivered a huge Fireman’s Slam. The Acclaimed dropped Swerve Strickland and hit the Mic Drop for a cover. Keith Lee broke up the pin at the last possible moment. Caster and Swerve moved to the apron as the match crossed 20:30. Strickland hit a Death Valley Driver on the edge of the ring. Strickland gave Bowens a Backbreaker. He stumbled into Lee, who tagged himself in. The champions tried to double team Bowens, but Anthony’s knee collapsed, leading to Swerve kicking Lee in the head. Bowens rolled up Lee for a near fall.

Anthony Bowens leapt onto Keith Lee’s shoulders. Lee turned him around into Powerbomb position. Swerve Strickland climbed the ropes and Lee backed into him. They connected with the Swerve Stomp Powerbomb combo for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland in 22:26 to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: Man, what a coming out party for the Acclaimed. I was pretty adamant about this match belonging on Dynamite rather than a Pay-Per-View, especially when the FTR/Young Bucks match was sitting right there. While that’s still the route I would’ve gone, this wound up being absolutely excellent. They told a great story of Bowens being oft-injured, but managing to battle valiantly through it. He looked like a million bucks, and Lee and Strickland fed him big move after big move throughout the bout. Billy Gunn’s involvement was minimal but effective, and the crowd was as engaged here as they have been throughout any point thus far tonight, I’d argue even moreso than for the Omega/Page segments of the tag bout earlier. AEW is at an interesting cross roads here. It was very clear that the idea was for both teams to leave the match as babyfaces, given the mutual respect shown in the post-match celebration. The crowd, though, was completely invested in cheering the Acclaimed and booing Swerve in Our Glory. That’s a division you rarely get in AEW in any capacity, and I think they’d be wise to capitalize on it, as I still think it’s the best kind of story to tell.

It does make me wonder, though, what’s next in line for Swerve and Lee. AEW isn’t one to go to rematches in the tag division all that often. Hindsight being 20/20, I think you’d be hard pressed to not rebook that thing and go with The Acclaimed for a major, feel good moment. Hopefully, they’ve got something satisfying in mind coming down the pipeline.)

-The announcers tossed to a quick video package hyping the Interim Women’s World title match.

Hikaru Shida headed to the ring, followed by Toni Storm. Jamie Hayter came next to a decent reaction. Britt Baker got a nice display of pyro and fireworks, with the crowd chanting along to her introduction.

(7) HIKARU SHIDA vs. TONI STORM vs. JAMIE HAYTER vs. BRITT BAKER (w/ Rebel) – Interim AEW World Women’s Championship 4-Way match

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter shared a quick fist bump. Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm attacked them, quickly isolating them to opposing corners. Britt Baker rolled to the outside immediately to regroup with Rebel, leaving Jamie Hayter by herself. Hayter tossed Shida from the work and went to work on Toni Storm. Storm won a quick battle of waist-locks. She hit the ropes, but Britt Baker pulled her to the outside. Hikaru Shida caught Baker with a stiff running forearm to the back of the head. The crowd opened up a Jamie Hayter chant.

Shida rolled up Toni Storm for a quick two count. Britt Baker then did the same. Hayter followed with one of her own. Hayter finally broke the chain of pins by applying a single leg crab to Hikaru Shida. Britt Baker tried to apply the Lockjaw, but Toni Storm kicked her to the outside. Storm tried to manipulate the fingers of Hayter, but Baker caught her with a quick kick to the head. With all holds broken, Baker caught Shida with a Slingblade. She gave one to Storm as well. Baker chased Storm to the corner, then ate a pair of right hands from Hikaru Shida.

Jamie Hayter caught Shida with a big right elbow. She ran corner to corner, driving her elbow into both Storm and Shida repeatedly. They both stumbled to the center, feeding into a double Suplex from Hayter. Hayter knocked Shida to the outside, then went to work clubbing Storm’s back. A small “Jamie” chant broke out again. Toni Storm caught herself on a rope whip, then dumped Hayter to the outside. She dove over onto Jamie, then got caught with another Slingblade from Baker. Shida tossed Baker into the barricade. Rebel went to check on her.

Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida wound up alone in the ring as the match approached 5:00. Shida went for a tilt-a-whirl, but Storm escaped it unharmed. She gave Shida an elbow. Shida kipped up but then fell back down. She delivered a quick shoulder tackle. Storm kipped up successfully. They traded quick forearms to the chest. Revel entered the ring and shoved both women. Shida and Storm gave her a double headbutt. Hayter and Baker attacked the two women from behind. Britt tossed Hikaru to the outside, and she and Hayter went to work on Storm.

After working over Toni in the corner, the two heels headed outside to beat on Shida. Hayter carried her all the way up the ramp. Baker retrieved a Kendo stick. She teased cracking it over Shida’s back, but instead gave her a stomp. Trainers spilled from the back to check on Shida. Back in the ring, Hayter choked out Toni Storm while Baker laughed. Trainers and officials helped Hikaru Shida to the back. Storm managed to trip Britt into the turnbuckle, then catch Hayter with a cross body off the top for a cover and two count at the 8:00 mark. Britt Baker recovered to hit Storm with a flurry of punches. She taunted the crowd while Hayter drove her boot into Storm’s face.

The crowd broke into another strong “Jamie Hayter” chant. Storm hit both heels with numerous elbows, trying to stay alive. Baker and Hayter snuffed her out with a double Suplex. Hikaru Shida emerged from the back, wielding two Kendo sticks. She ran to the ring and cracked Hayter and Baker repeatedly. She stacked them in the corner and mounted them for double punches. Hayter collapsed in the corner. Shida Suplexed Britt Baker into Hayter. Britt rolled to the outside. Hayter to the apron. Hikaru delivered a Suplex over the ring ropes.

A brief exchange between Hayter and Shida left Hikaru unsteady in the center. Britt Baker caught her with a big Superkick. Baker and Hayter both wound up pinning Shida for a near fall. Hayter clutched at her elbow and the announcers brought attention to it. The babyfaces and heels sectioned off, trading tandem punches. They broke off for stereo Irish whips and both Shida and Storm hit rising knees. Shida caught Hayter with a Falcon Arrow. She covered, but Storm quickly broke it up. Storm caught SHida with a German Suplex. She delivered one to Baker, too, but Hayter deadlifted her out of the cover and into a Tombstone. Hayter covered, but Shida dove onto her to break the count. Baker caught Shida with a stomp and hooked the leg for a believable near fall just before 13:00.

Britt Baker pulled out the glove, signaling for the Lockjaw. Toni Storm cut her off and tossed her to the outside. Hayer tossed Storm out. Jamie hit Shida with a Ripcord Lariat. She stacked her, but Britt Baker pulled the referee out of the ring. Hayter began yelling at Baker. Toni Storm returned and hit Hayter with a spike Piledriver. Baker slid in the ring and tossed Storm to the outside. Baker hooked the leg of Hayter for another believable near fall. She hesitated, thinking of applying the Lockjaw on Hayter. Storm returned and gave both Baker and Hayter a DDT, covering Hayter for a three count.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 14:44 to win the Interim Women’s World Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: This wound up being a really good match, despite not feeling like it had all that much behind it. The crowd was firmly behind Jamie Hayter from bell to bell, and seemed entirely disinterested in everyone else. Shida, Storm, and Baker received scattered applause and little else. Storm got little to no reaction when she won. This is just one of many times tonight where AEW’s booking has seemed to completely undermine the rising tide of the fan’s desires. There’s a very big disconnect there right now, and it’s been blatantly obvious in the last two matches. Personally, I found Toni Storm to be the clear pick here. I get that there’s been a growing groundswell for Hayter, but Storm is the type of act you make a real attempt to build the division around. I thought they made a mistake by not pulling the trigger on her last time, and I think the disinterest in her tonight can be traced back to that. I worry that they’re going to be fighting an uphill battle, but hope for Storm’s sake that she can right the ship and really be a reset for a flailing division.)

-A brief clip package aired for the feud between Christian Cage and Jungle Boy.

Christian Cage sported a heavy brace on his right arm. Excalibur noted that it’s a result of Jungle Boy’s attacked a few weeks ago. The announcers noted that Jungle Boy said that Cage is facing Jack Perry tonight. Christian got in the face of Jungle Boy’s family. His mother slapped Christian in the face. Cage smirked and headed to the ring. Jungle Boy got a solid reaction, the crowd happy to sing his theme.

Jungle Boy turned back to the tunnel, looking for Luchasaurus. The big man had emerged from the heel tunnel and stood stoically behind Perry. Luchasaurus spun Jungle Boy around and delivered a big chokeslam onto the steel stage. Taz pointed out that the steel grate is hot because it’s where the pyro comes out. Officials spilled from the back to check on Jungle Boy, but Luchasaurus returned and shoved them away. He tossed Perry down the ramp and gave him a Chokeslam through the timekeeper’s desk. Luchasaurus tossed Jungle Boy in the ring to a waiting Christian Cage.

Aubrey Edwards checked on Jungle Boy. Perry struggled to pull himself up, asking for the match to begin. She told him repeatedly that he could decline. He refused, and she rang the bell.

(8) CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY

Christian Cage charged at Jungle Boy and hit him with a Spear. He covered for a near fall. Perry pulled himself to his feet. Cage hit him with a Killswitch and covered him for an easy three count.

WINNER: Christian Cage in 0:23

Luchasaurus returned to the ring and hoisted Cage onto his shoulders as the crowd looked on. They cut away quickly.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This just felt kind of flat. Jungle Boy got a strong reaction out of the gate, and intial attack by Luchasaurus seemed to induce a bit of a groan. The crowd popped for Perry being Chokeslammed through the table, and seemed to see the writing was on the wall for the match as soon as the bell rang. They already tried this swerve once, then undid it, presumably to set up another turn here. There’s diminishing returns, and it felt like they hit that point. Luchasaurus’ initial attack on Jungle Boy felt shocking and garnered a big, negative reaction. They should’ve just stuck with that direction if this is where we’d ultimately land. This is obviously just a small piece of this story, and they needed a quick match to move the show along, but I just don’t think this worked the way they wanted.)

-Alex Marvez was shown backstage with Best Friends, Danhausen, and Death Triangle. Marvez said the two teams will face off this Wednesday on Dynamite. Pac said it won’t be a confrontation, and referred to Best Friends as “a little doggy barking up the wrong tree.”

-Excalibur talked up Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho. He tossed to a quick video package.

“Lionheart” appeared on the screens, washed in yellow. Chris Jericho emerged wearing classic yellow tights with black lightning. Elliott Taylor performed Bryan Danielson’s theme live, accompanying him down the ramp.

(9) CHRIS JERICHO vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

Bryan Danielson stepped right up to Chris Jericho when he entired the ring. Aubrey Edwards called for the bell and Danielson backed up to his corner. He and Jericho circled each other quickly, then locked up. Daniel Garcia was shown watching on a monitor backstage. Back in the ring, Jericho flexed arrogantly after winning a headlock battle. Jericho gave the middle finger to the crowd, then went for a test of strength. Bryan dropped to the mat and kicked to his feet. He hooked Jericho’s arms and initiated his signature head stomps early. Jericho bailed to the outside. He marched impatiently and tossed a chair across the ringside area.

Jericho returned to the ring, walked up to Danielson and slapped him in the face. Danielson welcomed it, dropping his hands and sticking his head out for another. Instead, Jericho forced him to the corner and delivered a hard chop. Danielson wiped his chest with a smile. The two locked up again. Danielson took Jericho down by the waist, but Chris worked his way to the ropes quickly. They worked to the corner. Jericho slapped Bryan’s chest with immense force. Bryan’s skin turned crimson red, but he continued to no-sell it. Danielson grabbed a wrist-lock. Jericho kicked to his feet and turned it around on Bryan. Ross said they’re witnessing a wrestling match, and he likes it.

Bryan won a quick exchange, ending in a mount on Jericho. He faked throwing a punch, but instead threw his arms up and let Jericho to his feet, toying with him. Jericho wrestled Bryan into the mat with a headscissor. Bryan rolled through it and bridged into a toe lock. He transitioned by stepping on Jericho’s thighs. Bryan stomped hard, driving Jericho’s knees into the mat. Jericho recovered quickly, working Jericho into a knee bar off a failed Figure Four attempt. With legs still locked, Danielson sat up and began throwing violent right elbows. Jericho broke the hold, then rolled Bryan over and delivered heavy elbows to the neck and upper back.

Danielson and Jericho rolled through holds on the mat. Bryan set up the Stretch Muffler. He asked the crowd if they “wanted some entertainment.” He put his hands behind his head and gyrated his hips. The crowd laughed with him. Jericho rose and the two began trading quick chops. Jericho broke the stalemate with a Backbreaker. He pulled Danielson to his feet and gave him a back body drop. Jericho covered Bryan with his classic single foot and flex, but Bryan kicked out at one. Jericho began slapping Bryan repeatedly. Danielson just smiled. He kipped up and peppered Jericho with hard elbows, backing him into the ropes. He whipped Jericho, but Chris exploded with a big shoulder tackle. Jericho dumped Bryan to the outside. He went for a cross body over the top, but Danielson kicked him in mid-air.

The American Dragon poised himself on the apron and waited for Jericho to stand. He caught him with a running knee, then tossed him back in the ring. Bryan hit a quick missile dropkick from the top rope, then posed for the crowd. Jericho rose to his knees and Danielson initiated the Yes Kicks. Jericho ducked the finale and turned Bryan for the Walls of Jericho. Danielson flipped through it quickly, dumping Jericho into the corner. Bryan kicked Jericho repeatedly in the corner. He hoisted Jericho onto the top turnbuckle and set up for a super Hurricanrana, but Jericho blocked it, jumped to the mat with Danielson still hooked, and sat down into the Walls of Jericho as the match hit 11:00. Danielson managed to roll through it into a cradle for a two count.

Chris Jericho spilled to the outside. Danielson flew threw the middle rope, sending Chris crashing into the barricade. He chopped Jericho hard, then returned him to the ring. Bryan climbed to the top rope, but Jericho telegraphed it and cut the legs out. Both men teetered on the top turnbuckle, trading punches. Jericho wound up in a dominant position, but couldn’t overcome a headbutt from Bryan. He crashed to the mat, allowing Bryan to set up for a diving headbutt. Jericho rolled inward, Danielson crashed and burned. Jericho went for a Lionsault, but Danielson got the knees up and rolled quickly into the Labell Lock. Jericho prevented Bryan from locking his hands, allowing him to break the hold.

Bryan tried to skin the cat off the ropes, but flipped into a Tombstone from Jericho. Chris followed up with a successful Lionsault and covered for a two count. Jericho hit a running punt to Bryan’s head. He signaled for the Judas Effect. Jericho charged, but Bryan kicked him right in the elbow. He followed with a swift head kick. Bryan pointed at Jericho and said, “he’s gonna get his f’in head kicked in!” He grabbed Jericho’s arms and began to stomp. Bryan transitioned into the Labell Lock. Jericho slid around on the mat, trying to gain position. He got close, so Danielson hooked the arms and used the momentum to roll him over back to center, reapplying the hold with full force. Jericho screamed in agony. Jericho headed to the ropes again, so Bryan turned it over a second time. Jericho managed to slip free and mount Danielson for heavy, unprotected elbows to the face.

Jericho rolled Danielson over into the Walls of Jericho for a second time. Danielson slid one leg free and began to kick wildly. He managed to turn Jericho over into a Triangle Choke. Jericho threw blind punches to break free. He tried lifting Danielson off the mat, but Bryan held firm. Instead, Jericho pushed himself deeper into the hold, bending Bryan up and allowing Jericho to use his weight to reach over and grab the rope. Both men struggled to their feet at 18:15. They traded hard forearms from their knees. They transitioned to chops as they stood. Danielson won the battle, cornering Jericho and chopping him repeatedly. Jericho flipped out of the corner and caught Danielson with the Codebreaker off an Irish Whip. He hooked the leg for a two count.

The two struggled on the mat. Jericho turned Danielson over and locked in the Lion Tamer. Danielson reached for and grabbed the rope. “Stay down!” Jericho yelled. He punched Bryan repeatedly, then dragged him to his feet for a big German Suplex. Jericho trapped Danielson’s arm for hammer elbows. He went for another German Suplex, but Danielson flipped through it awkwardly. Danielson exploded out of the corner with the Psycho Knee. He rolled Jericho over for Cattle Mutilation. Jericho managed to turn out of it. Danielson turned it into hammer elbows of his own. He transitioned back to Cattle Mutilation. Jericho used his knees to drag his body just enough to latch a leg around the bottom rope and break the hold. Bryan broke the hold and promptly kicked Jericho in the back of the head once, twice, then a third time. Aubrey Edwards pulled him away.

Danielson caught Jericho with a rolling back elbow, then went for more elbows. He hooked Jericho’s arms and back him in the corner, temporarily trapping and blinding the official. Jericho kicked Bryan between the legs, out of Edwards’ sight. He hit the Judas Effect and covered Danielson for a three count.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 23:41

(LeClair’s Analysis: This was probably a bit slower paced than a lot of people wanted or expected, but I thought it was a really strong change of pace and excellent wrestling match. Jericho and Danielson are master-class story-tellers, and I thought they did a great job from start to finish getting from spot to spot and ramping up intensity as they went. While I have all positives to say about the match itself, the booking here is baffling. I know they’re trying to tell a bigger story with Daniel Garcia, Chris Jericho, and the Jericho Appreciation Society, but I just don’t think it should be done at the expense of Bryan Danielson. Bryan is a giving worker, and I have no doubt he’s happy to put guys over, but he’s a proven and important commodity, a star deserving of star treatment. He’s looked outmatched repeatedly against the J.A.S., cheap losses or not. While both Jericho and Danielson are more or less Teflon at this stage of their careers, I just find it far more compelling to protect Danielson for a future World title program, rather than Jericho, who has been there, done that, and is best utilized differently as this point.)