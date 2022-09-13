9/13 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Wells’s report on anniversary show featuring Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly, Carmelo Hayes vs. mystery opponent, D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Grimes & mystery partner, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Vic revealed that the WWE Universe chose for the opening tag team championship match to be decided in a cage.

(1) THE CREED BROTHERS (Julius & Brutus) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) – NXT Tag Team Championship steel cage match

The Creeds got the audience off to a hot start as they entered. Pretty Deadly had significant heat, as usual. A ref locked them in. Vic said Pretty Deadly wasn’t happy with the fans for choosing a steel cage match. Vic acted like it was obvious that there would be no need for tags as all men were legal, though tag matches don’t guarantee tornado rules. In a very gutsy spot, Prince nearly hopped out to the floor while Julius kept him from falling by holding one of his arms as he dangled. Back inside and to the mat, the Creeds tossed both guys into the chain link cage repeatedly. The Creeds remained on the offensive as they battered Pretty Deadly, but PD got back into it with a tandem spot that ended with a lungblower on Brutus and a count of two. Shortly after, Brutus powerbombed Prince into one side of the cage. Refreshingly, USA didn’t feel the need to try to censor a brief “holy shit” chant.

Brutus and Wilson went to the top of the cage and, straddling it, exchanged forearms. Wilson slipped back into the cage but pulled Brutus with him. Julius managed a modified Spanish Fly on Prince as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Back to full-screen, Julius was trying to fight off both of Pretty Deadly up on a turnbuckle. Julius fought his way up to the top of the cage, but Pretty Deadly hit him with a superplex. The irritating, often mistimed censoring of the fans was back. On the floor, Brutus got back into it and suplexed both of PD a few times, then went up in a corner. Wilson and Prince went for a superplex on him as well, but Julius instead went and lifted one member each on his shoulders, and Brutus laid them out with the Butterball.

Damon Kemp stormed the area to boos and climbed the cage. Julius kicked Kemp through the cage, but Kemp baited Julius and handcuffed him to the cage and laughed as he went up the ramp. Brutus fought off both of PD, then went up and tried to assist Julius in breaking him free. Pretty Deadly went for the door and Brutus flew down and hit both with a cross-body. He covered Wilson for two, and then held Prince and yanked him back inside. Pretty Deadly hit Spilled Milk on Brutus for two. The heels worked Brutus over by bashing him into both sides of the cage as Julius kept trying to get free. Pretty Deadly took turns bashing Brutus into the cage as he was between it and the ropes. They hit Spilled Milk on him one more time.

WINNERS: Pretty Deadly at 14:58.

(Wells’s Analysis: Loads of protection for the Creeds here as Pretty Deadly continue their reign and I wonder how much more seasoning the Creeds could possibly need before they get called up to the main roster. A good match with cool spots and psychology)

-McKenzie Mitchell was with Von Wagner, Wes Lee and Joe Gacy. Mitchell announced that Lee had won the fan vote to face Carmelo Hayes tonight, obviously. Wagner stormed off. Gacy shook Lee’s hand and said he accepts the results of the vote. Lee sold surprise, then wiped his hand on his shirt after the handshake and left. Gacy said to Mitchell, “It’s alright. There are things to be done tonight.” [c]

-Vic threw to a hype video about the first year of NXT 2.0, showing off some of the biggest matches and moments. Pieces of the embarrassing pool party aired, but otherwise I can’t argue with anything that was shown. It got a good four minutes or so.

(2) FALLON HENLEY (w/Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen & Mason “The Night Howler” Ramirez) vs. LASH LEGEND

Ramirez is a young boy representing Connor’s Cure. He beamed as he stood with Briggs & Jensen about halfway up the ramp. Legend sucker punched Henley early and dominated outside, then took Henley back inside and laid her out. Henley broke free of a backbreaker and fell awkwardly, then kicked up at a charging Legend. Henley back elbowed Legend in a corner, evaded a spear, then hit Henley with a KO to finish a shockingly quick match. She celebrated on the ramp as the boys held up Ramirez.

WINNER: Fallon Henley at 2:15.

(Wells’s Analysis: It was kept short, but was still pretty clunky. The two have worked some mistake-free matches but this didn’t click)

-Yulisa Leon exited a training room and she told Valentina Feroz and Sanga that her recovery would be nine months. They all sighed and Sanga said it’s Feroz’s time to shine. Von Wagner and Mr. Stone showed up to mock the proceedings.

-Briggs, Jensen & Henley happened upon all three members of Toxic Attraction. It devolved quickly into a gag about Mandy Rose being “in a lot of” Jensen’s dreams. [c]