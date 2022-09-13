FREE PODCAST 9/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (9-11-2012) Keller & Powell day after Lawler’s heart attack talk with cardiologist about how WWE handled emergency, more topics with callers (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-11-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the on-air heart attack of Jerry Lawler. They are joined for 20 minutes by a cardiologist who explains what brings on heart attacks and how WWE was prepared for and handled this emergency on Monday night. Then they take live calls discussing Lawler. In the VIP Aftershow they talk about other elements of Raw and more about the Lawler situation.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO