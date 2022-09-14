SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

RECORDED AT NOW ARENA IN HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur, Caprice Coleman, and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) PENELOPE FORD vs. ALICE CROWLEY

Crowley was able to control the action early with a series of arm drags that sent Ford to the apron. Crowley took too much time to pose and ate a boot off the charge. Ford continuously choked Crowley in the ropes and remained in control. Crowley tried a comeback, but Ford got a cazadora into the ropes and dropkick to the back. For connected with a springboard back handspring followed with a running boot and Indian Death Lock for the submission.

WINNER: Penelope Ford in 3:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was taped prior to All Out, so Kip Sabian was in the crowd with the box still on his head to cheer on his wife. Credit to Crowley, who lit up Penelope’s chest beat red, but Ford was able to quickly regroup and get the victory. I’d say she’s on her way up the women’s ranks, but she literally just lost a title eliminator match last week to Toni Storm. So I assume Penelope is hoping Toni drops the title as soon as possible.)

-Alex Marvez was backstage where he heard a commotion in Hikaru Shida’s dressing room. Rebel & Britt Baker came out, with Britt carrying Shida’s kendo stick. Britt said if she can’t have her choice of tag partner for Dynamite, neither can Toni Storm. Marvez peaked into the dressing room and yelled for help. I liked something with Dynamite implications happening on Dark, but my goodness was Marvez’s acting atrocious here.

(2) DANTE MARTIN & MATT SYDAL vs. THE WINGMEN (Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth)

Sydal & Dante started a little shaky early with a double dive that nearly went wrong, but luckily they recovered enough to wipe out Nemeth & Bononi outside. After a standing moonsault for two by Sydal, Bononi got a cheap shot to allow Nemeth to take control. The Wingmen isolated Sydal, who finally mounted a comeback off a satellite DDT on Bononi. Dante made the hot tag and showed his speed to cause Bononi & Nemeth to collide into each other. Cross body off the top by Dante got a two count until Nemeth tripped him up in the ropes. Bononi pressed Dante onto Nemeth’s shoulders as the Wingmen hit an assisted Attitude Adjustment for two. Bononi went for a double arm underhook, but Sydal sent both men tumbling outside where Dante hit another dive. Back inside, Sydal took out Nemeth with a kick and Dante hit the Nose Dive for the victory.

WINNERS: Dante Martin & Matt Sydal in 6:30

(Howard Analysis: Taz puts over Dante Martin, but says he couldn’t say too much since they’re still in the lawsuit involving the now defunct Team Taz. Excalibur referenced Taz’s lawyers who are conveniently named Dewey, Cheatem & Howe. I love Taz’s commitment to the bit. This was your standard tag match, with Dante & Sydal getting their high flying moves early, then isolated by the heels, only to recover and quickly put things away. The crowd was into Dante & Sydal.)

-We’re informed that Hikaru Shida has been replaced in the tag team match tomorrow night with Athena, so it will be Toni & Athena vs. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb.

(3) QUEEN AMINATA & SKYE BLUE vs. DIAMANTE & EMI SAKURA (w/Baliyan Akki)

There was a big reaction for Chicago’s own Skye Blue, who had a quick series with Diamante to start. Sakura tripped Blue, who was planted immediately with a snap German by Diamante to take control. Sakura delivered chops that would make Hiroyoshi Tenzan happy and stalling under hook back breaker. Blue got a comeback that included a roundhouse kick, as Aminata made the hot tag with a double sledge and flatliner on Diamante for two. Diamante & Sakura regained control with Sakura hitting a Vader Bomb for two. Sakura & Diamante spilled outside and wiped out by Blue, who took out Akki as well for good measure. Back inside, Sakura & Blue traded chops and kicks until Blue took her out with a spinning full nelson slam for the win.

WINNERS: Queen Aminata & Skye Blue in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I know I always push for a Diamante push, but she was up against it tonight going against the hometown girl in Skye. A huge ovation for Skye & Queen Aminata, as this was a fun and quick little tag match.)

(4) DANHAUSEN vs. PETER AVALON

A massive ovation for Danhausen once his music hit, as Excalibur says we have to rename it the Danhausen Pop. Avalon put a stop to the early chants by doing a Rick Rude hip swivel. Danhausen answered with a Northern Lights throw and slingshot German from the apron into the ring. Avalon blocked a pump kick with an enziguri, but Danhausen quickly hit his pump kick soon after. Danhausen cursed Avalon and got the octopus hold for the submission.

WINNER: Danhausen in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m not going to lie, I’ve been looking forward to this match as soon as I saw it happened at these tapings. I want this feud to go on as long as John Cena vs. Randy Orton. I bet you didn’t expect that comparison in this analysis did you? This match didn’t go nearly as long as I had hoped, but the crowd loved that Danhausen, so mission accomplished.)

(5) MATT HARDY vs. ANGELICO

Excalibur nominated Julia Hart & Angelico’s themes as the best new themes in AEW. The crowd reacted big for Matt’s music hitting, as this is the battle of the leader & follower of Hardy Family Offices. Angelico showed his takedown ability early, as he mocked the crowd chants only to get slammed down and driven into the corner head first repeatedly. Matt did this to every corner to the point where Angelico was driving his own head into the corner when it was all over. A sit out powerbomb out of the corner from Matt for two, but Angelico bailed out of a Twist of Fate. A leg sweep fake out into a head kick from Angelico allowed him to take over. Matt was wrapped up like a pretzel, but got the bottom rope to get free. Angelico kept control of Matt until a Side Effect planted him for two. Angelico escaped a Twist of Fate into a cradle for two, small package for two and La Magistral for a very close two. Both men traded backslide attempts, but Angelico spun right into a Twist of Fate for the three count.

WINNER: Matt Hardy in 6:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Taz said Matt Hardy had never beaten him, but had to think about it. The Hardys in fact beat Raven & Taz in a tag match back in October of 2000, but they’ve never wrestled a singles, so there’s your fun fact. This was a solid main event that was back and forth, as Matt got a big pop and victory. I’m not sure where he goes right now, but I assume Private Party has something to do with it, as he’s been trying to get back in their good graces.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A quick, fun little episode tonight that was enhanced, as usual, by the lively crowd in Chicago. These were the leftover matches from the taping from All Out weekend, so it was nice to hear the crowd go crazy for Danhausen, Skye Blue, Matt Hardy and Dante & Sydal. I liked how they did a little storyline telling tonight with Athena replacing Shida following the attack by Britt & Rebel. I wish we had more of that on Dark, just without the horrible Alex Marvez acting. I like Alex, but it was really bad.

