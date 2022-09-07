SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

RECORDED AT NOW ARENA IN HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

AEW Dark Announcers: Excalibur, Caprice Coleman, and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) JOSH WOODS & TONY NESE (w/Mark Sterling) vs. BRANDON GORE & STORM GRAYSON

Taz believes Gore & Grayson having beards will help them as a tag team. Nese posed immediately and attacked Gore, who was about to take a business card from Sterling. Woods drove a knee in the corner and threw Gore around the ring. Gore got a boot to get a tag to Grayson, who got a few shots in himself, but quickly was struck down. Nese tossed Gore to the floor as the Angle Slam neckbreaker got Woods the win.

WINNERS: Josh Woods & Tony Nese in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Woods & Nese have really been stacking wins recently, which leads me to believe a potential title eliminator, could be happening soon. Perhaps their recent winning streak comes into play to see who faces Swerve in our Glory at the Arthur Ashe shows? After this past Sunday at All Out, I hope The Acclaimed get a rematch.)

(2) MARINA SHAFIR (w/Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose) vs. LAYNIE LUCK

Hip throw early by Shafir, as Luck got a counter of a suplex into an inside cradle for two. Shafir hit another throw and shot to the kidneys until Luck worked a hammerlock, which Shafir no sold. Luck was tossed out to Nyla, who steamrolled the poor girl down with a Vader-esque body block. Luck was tossed back inside where Shafir wrapped Luck up in a bow and arrow and transitions into an armbar. Luck stacked Shafir for a near fall, but as they got up, Shafir again no sold a strike, planted Luck and slapped on Greedy for the submission.

WINNER: Marina Shafir in 3:30

(Howard Analysis: Luck put up a good fight, but the numbers were stacked against her. Shafir looked strong here, but I have no idea what’s next for her, as she’s been splitting time in singles and teaming with Nyla.)

(3) ZACK CLAYTON vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

Serpentico used his speed early, but ran right into a lariat that turned him inside out. Clayton hit corner strikes, but Serpentico floated over and got a tilt a whirl head scissors. A leaping flatliner got Clayton for a two count. Serpentico went up top with the crowd behind him, missed his dive and Clayton mowed Serpentico down with a charging forearm. Both men traded strikes until Clayton hit a nice vertical suplex and diving knee drop for two. Luther jumped on the apron to run distraction, which allowed Serpentico to unleash a series of strikes. Corner hurricanrana led to a cazadora bulldog for two. Serpentico took way too long to follow up, missed a roll up thrust kick and Clayton hit a fisherman’s buster for the win.

WINNER: Zack Clayton in 4:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Clayton has Serpentico’s number, as his two wins in AEW has come against the Chaos Project member. Serpentico is Mr. Reliable when it comes to getting opponents over in defeat.)

(4) JULIA HART vs. MISSA KATE

Slow, methodical offense early on from Hart, as Kate responded with a nice thrust kick to gain control. Hart quickly regained control by pouring down right hands, having to be pulled back by referee Aubrey. Kate got in a few forearm shots and corner boot, but took too long climbing the ropes and got her leg swept out under her. Hart sent Kate face first into the corner and leveled Kate in the back of the head with a lariat. Hart applied Hartless for the easy submission.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: I’m not sure what the future holds for the House of Black, but Julia hasn’t lost a match since mid April. One must assume she’s hopefully building to something in the women’s title picture. I wouldn’t mind a TV match with her & Toni Storm down the line.)

(5) SERENA DEEB vs. SIERRA

Deeb easily took down Sierra out the gate and told Sierra it was her ring. Deeb worked a front face lock and side head lock until Sierra got free, tripping Deeb’s legs out from under her. Sierra stepped over Deeb, toying with her, which just lit a fire in Deeb, who beat Sierra down with strikes. Deeb hit a slingshot throat first under the bottom rope and locked on a half straight jacket submission. Sierra escaped and mounted a comeback with forearms and thrust kick. Deeb ducked a shot, hit a chop block and zoned in on the knee. Deeb got a seated submission cranking the arms in the process for the impressive victory.

WINNER: Serena Deeb in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I mentioned not minding Julia Hart building up for a title shot down the line, but I certainly wouldn’t mind Serena vs. Toni Storm for the title happening much sooner.)

(6) PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & ROBERT ANTHONY

The crowd was behind Private Party, as Quen & GPA had a back and forth to begin the match. GPA hit multiple leaping back elbows to drop Quen & Kassidy, as Private Party regrouped. Quen knocked Anthony to the floor and hit a moonsault on GPA that got some serious hang time. Blind tag made to Kassidy, as he leveled GPA with a kick to the face. Kassidy connected with a nice slingshot senton and snap suplex for two. Anthony made a hot tag, ran wild and got a delayed vertical suplex on Kassidy for two. Quen connected with a blindside Pele kick; hit Poetry in Motion on Anthony, while Quen wiped out GPA outside with a dive. Back inside, Gin n Juice hit and got Private Party the victory.

WINNERS: Private Party in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: They’re slowly building up Private Party reuniting with Matt Hardy, which is probably for the best, as they were doing nothing in the Andrade Family Office. At one point in the match, Quen randomly started humping the mat and in doing so, lost an earring in the process, which the ref picked up and Taz compared him to Ryan Nemeth for stealing. I love that running joke on Dark by Taz.)

(7) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. ARI DAIVARI – ROH World Championship

William Regal joined commentary for the main event, as Daivari didn’t want to adhere to the Code of Honor. Claudio hit an early shoulder block, grabbed the hand and got his hand shake. Daivari bailed quickly as Claudio attempted a giant swing. Daivari tried to sucker Claudio into the ring, but Claudio had it countered and hit a charging uppercut on the floor. Claudio missed a second try, pulling up on his leg and Daivari took control in the ring until Claudio caught a cross body into spinning back breaker. Claudio tried a gorilla press, but his knee gave out and Daivari targeted the left leg with a short dropkick for two. Claudio swept the legs of Daivari and got ten revolutions of the giant swing. Claudio really sold his leg, tried a suplex from the apron back inside, but Daivari took out the leg and hung up Claudio in the ropes. A diving cross body got Daivari two, as he mounted Claudio with strikes. Hanging neckbreaker through the ropes led to Daivari posting the leg repeatedly. Daivari tried it a third time, but got sent flying into the railing due to the leg strength of Claudio. Showing how much he has left, Claudio pressed Daivari into the ring and caught Daivari’s slingshot cross body on the floor. Daivari wiggled free and posted Claudio, quickly went back in the ring for a Frog Splash to get a very close two. Claudio fought back, got a school boy and spinning lariat to flatten Daivari. Claudio hit a series of uppercuts, culminating with a pop up uppercut. That set the stage of the Ricola Bomb for the successful title defense.

WINNER: Claudio Castagnoli in 9:30 to retain the ROH World Championship

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a very good, back and forth match, which was really made better with William Regal on commentary, not just putting over his BCC member, but also Daivari as well. Daivari had his chance by working the knee, but Claudio is on a whole other level with his power and strength. I enjoyed this quite a bit.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Solid little episode tonight enhanced by the Chicago crowd being into it, especially the main event, which was undoubtedly Match of the Night. I wish we could have more 6-7 match Darks in front of bigger crowds like I always hope for, but I understand. Tonight saw Julia Hart, Serena & Marina all add to their win streaks, Zack Clayton pick up his second AEW win and a few tag teams in Private Party & Sterlings crew go up in the tag ranks. I have no idea what the next 24 hours will bring in AEW following that intense post show melee, but in my opinion, AEW is must see TV tomorrow night.

