CM Punk storyline with The Elite unlikely after All Out incident

AEW television storylines between CM Punk and The Elite after their reported physical confrontation after the All Out media scrum is unlikely.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that sources indicate that a potential match between CM Punk & FTR against The Elite is not in the cards due to too much real-life animosity between Punk and The Elite.

Early today, it was reported that The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others were suspended due to their role in the altercation. Punishment for CM Punk and Ace Steel has not been reported at this time.

The Elite won the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out by winning the Trios Championship Tournament in a finals match against Dark Order. In the main event, Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship.

