REPORT: AEW adds talent to Buffalo Dynamite due to suspensions from backstage fight

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley have been added to Dynamite in Buffalo, N.Y. on Wednesday according to a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Jericho and Moxley were not originally scheduled to appear at Dynamite according to the report. It is unknown as if this time how they will be used on Dynamite.

According to the report, there are suspensions that have been handed down as a result of a backstage fight that occured after C.M. Punk’s All Out media scrum session ended where he called out the AEW EVP’s, Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and MJF during an unprompted profanity laden tirade that began at the beginning of the scrum with Punk talking about his relationship with Cabana.

The report states that AEW agents Ace Steel and Pat Buck will not be at Dynamite, but it is not confirmed if they are suspended yet officially. The report also states that it is believed that others involved in the fight will not be brought to Buffalo.

