Young Bucks reportedly kicked down CM Punk door to enter his locker room

According to a new report from Fightful, the AEW EVPs and wrestlers The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) kicked down C.M. Punk’s door to enter his locker room.

Fightful noted in this report that they were reporting on Punk and AEW agent Ace Steel’s side of the story and this version of what happened in the locker room fight comes from people close to Punk and Steel.

The report states that after Punk appeared on the Scrum, the Bucks allegedly approached Punk’s locker room and pounded on the door. After Punk didn’t answer, they went on to kick down Punk’s door to get into his locker room.

Steel’s wife was reportedly in the room and Steel told people that’s what set him off. Steel threw chairs and ended up biting AEW EVP Kenny Omega, who was also entered the room. The report states that one of the chairs connected with Nick Jackson’s eye.

The report also states that the rumors going around that Punk hurt his arm during the brawl are false. According to the report, those sources said that Punk hurt his triceps during his match against Jon Moxley at All Out.

