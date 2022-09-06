FREE PODCAST 9/6 – WKPWP Flagship (pt. 1 of 2): Keller & Hausman & Krol discuss AEW turmoil with Punk, Bucks, Hangman, Omega, Khan with live callers, first-person media Q&A perspectives (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-hosts Nick Hausman from WrestlingInc and Eric Krol from PWTorch. They streamed the show live and talked with callers for four hours almost exclusively about the C.M. Punk, Young Bucks, Tony Khan, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega turmoil, the media Q&A comments from Punk that sparked a backstage fight afterward, the possible ramifications, and so much more from so many angles.

This is the first half of the show, the first two hours. The second half of the show, the second two hours, is posted at the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show feed.

