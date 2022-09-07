SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has announced that the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio. The company ran the same event from the same building in 2017.

The 2023 event takes place on January 28. Matches have not been announced at this time, but obviously will include both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”

Tickets for the event will go on-sale to the general public on Friday at 12pm EST.

