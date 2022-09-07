SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others involved with the backstage confrontation and fight after CM Punk’s appearance at the AEW All Out PPV media scrum have reportedly been suspended.

A new report by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated indicates that everyone involved in the incident will be suspended. This includes Omega, both Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler. The report states that though CM Punk and Ace Steel are mentioned at this time, they will likely be suspended as well or simply leave the company all together. Barrasso is reporting that Tony Khan and Punk met with one another on Tuesday to discuss what a potential exit would look like.

Things got physical between Punk and The Elite on Sunday night after All Out. Punk took shots at The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and others in a media scrum appearance. After his appearance, The Young Bucks reportedly kicked down the door to Punk’s locker room and confronted the AEW World Champion. Punk reportedly through the first punch at Matt Jackson and Ace Steel got physical as well, throwing a chair that hit Nick Jackson and biting Kenny Omega.

AEW has not made an official comment on the incident and neither have the participants.

