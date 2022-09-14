VIP AUDIO 9/14 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Peteani & Girardi review Summerslam 2002; Angle vs. Rey, Flair vs. Jericho, Michaels vs. Triple H, Rock vs. Brock, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Frank’s long-time friend Justin Girardi returns to look back and talk about his in-person experience at Summerslam 2002 and run down the entire card, which featured Shawn Michaels’s return to the ring to face his former friend Triple H, and The Rock defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the up-and-coming Brock Lesnar. They open the show quickly weighing in on the recent happenings with AEW and C.M. Punk, and pivot to discussing WWE overall in 2002. They go down some rabbit holes regarding Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, the WWE Championship changing hands several times, and some “what ifs.”

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO