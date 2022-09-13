SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the heels of the All Out backstage brawl between The Elite and CM Punk, rumors swirled regarding The Young Bucks sending feelers to WWE. Those rumors are reportedly not true.

Fightful is reporting that there is no indication of The Young Bucks attempting to connect with WWE. The report indicates that The Bucks wouldn’t need to send feelers if a potential run in WWE was in their sights and that even after the brawl which caused their suspension from the company, they aren’t looking to leave WWE at this time.

CM Punk made waves at the post-All Out media scrum by taking aim at AEW EVPs for unprofessional conduct and acting like children. He’s quoted as saying they “couldn’t run a Target.” Punk made accusations that certain EVPs planted a story in the wrestling media that he was responsible for Colt Cabana being moved out of AEW and into a more ROH focused role.

Both sides confronted one another after Punk’s scrum appearance and things got physical with Punk reportedly throwing the first punch.

The Young Bucks, Omega, and others involved in the fight have been suspended indefinitely and those with championship have vacated the titles. There has been no word on CM Punk’s status with the company coming out of the All Out situation. Punk tore his tricep during his match with Jon Moxley at the event.

