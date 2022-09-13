VIP AUDIO 9/13 – The Fix Flashback (7-29-2015): Hogan slurs transcript fallout and career overview, Paige’s interview on Stone Cold Podcast, WWE financials, WWE Network vs. PPV model, review of new Kliq Blu-Ray, UFC 190, Rousey (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 29, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Hulk Hogan in depth from new angles after a transcript of his racist and anti-gay slurs was relesaed, whether his limited credibility in general affects how his words should be interpreted, plus is WWE hurt badly, what’s his future, and more. Then Ronda Rousey book review and fight preview, ROH live experience review including 60 minute draw, Raw thoughts, Tough Enough mess, Vince McMahon’s rules for announcers, Dalton Castle’s upside, and ROH’s TV future.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO