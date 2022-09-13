VIP AUDIO 9/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Trevor Dame joins Alan for analysis of how AEW could tackle this turbulent period through the lens of how ROH rebounded from their problems in 2004 (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Trevor Dame to discuss two topics that he is very much qualified in – modern AEW and early Ring of Honor. Alan and Trevor look at the lessons that can be learned by AEW from the turbulence that ROH felt in 2004 which threatened their existence at the time. Some of the on-screen response that we saw last week was very familiar in nature to how Gabe Sapolsky and the ROH crew rebounded in Spring/Summer 2004, and the next few months will see Tony Khan face more creative challenges which will determine how strong the bounce-back is from the problems that AEW finds itself trying to emerge from. C.M. Punk’s unique role in both situations 18 years apart, the importance of the world title, the rise of younger stars, and much more discussed in a real interesting chat with Trevor.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO