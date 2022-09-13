Being the Elite on hiatus until further notice

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Being the Elite, a weekly YouTube show produced by The Young Bucks detailing quirky stories concerning themselves, Kenny Omega, and others, will be on an indefinite hiatus. The news comes on the heels of The Young Bucks and Omega reportedly being suspended due to their involvement in a backstage brawl with CM Punk at the AEW All Out PPV event.

No #BeingTheElite this week. On hiatus until further notice. — Being the Elite (@BeingTheElite) September 13, 2022

Being the Elite was a revolutionary piece of content for The Elite members. The group was able to provide fans with weekly new content that was fun, but that also let the audience into their daily lives.

During the build to the All-In event in 2018, much of the storylines for that show played out on the Being the Elite series.

