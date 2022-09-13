SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week’s episode of WWE Raw will feature a United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

The two men confronted one another backstage on this week’s show with Lashley taking issue with Rollins calling himself the face of Raw. Lashley said he held the gold, so he was the face of the brand. Rollins disagreed, but both agreed to wrestle for the title next week on the show.

Other announced matches for next week’s episode of Raw include Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory. Owens interrupted an in-ring Theory promo this week and said that he wasn’t the chosen star in WWE any longer. Both men brawled, which led to the official announcement of the match between both men next week.

CATCH-UP: WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships change hands on Raw