9/12 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Edge vs. Dominik, Gargano wrestles, Gonzalez & Aliyah vs. Sky & Kai

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

PORTLAND, OR. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp and the Raw opening theme “Feels Like Greatness” played. The camera panned the audience as Jimmy Smith introduced the show.

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance. Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton hyped the scheduled matches including an open challenge by Bianca Belair. Seth jogged around the ring and and welcomed everyone to Monday Night Rollins.