SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, previews WWE Raw live with viewers. Full discussion on the Johnny Gargano return to the ring, Edge vs. Dominik, Bianca Belair’s challenge, and more.

Click here and subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel for exclusive content every day.

CATCH-UP: Sasha Banks says to “stay tuned” in regards to her future