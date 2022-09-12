Sasha Banks says to “stay tuned” in regards to her future

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw with Naomi in May. Banks was said to have been frustrated with creative plans for and Naomi as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and vacated those belts when they left. Numerous reports regarding her future reference a return to WWE, but Banks says to “stay tuned.”

Banks talked her future in wrestling and in Hollywood during an interview on the Ahch-To Radio podcast and said she had a lot of different things on her plate.

“There is so much that I’m kind of creating right now that’s all under an umbrella,” Banks said of her work. “I’m an actor, writer, model, producer, extraordinaire entertainer. So, all within those realms, I’m doing something, so you’ll just have to stay tuned.

“We’re always portraying different characters in every given moment of our time,” she said of the art of wrestling vs. the art of acting. “For me, it’s really just owning my own IP and owning the character behind the character, and really defining who’s the character that’s playing the character, so it’s really just finding yourself.”

Sasha Banks appeared on The Mandalorian for Disney Plus and also was on-hand during New York Fashion Week last week. WWE has not announced any timeline for her return to the company.

