News Ticker

Creative plans for Veer Mahaan reportedly stalled

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 12, 2022

Veer Mahaan has officially made his WWE Monday Night Raw debut
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Veer Mahaan was a featured up and coming act under the Vince McMahon-led WWE creative vision, but doesn’t have a current place in the Triple H vision.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE does not currently have creative plans in place for Mahaan. Mahaan hasn’t a match since the middle of August and does not have anything scheduled this week on Raw.

Mahaan was brought onto the WWE main roster with significant fanfare and a months long hype campaign via special pre-taped vignettes. Mahaan wrestled Dominik and Rey Mysterio early in his Raw tenure, but fizzled in those appearances.

CATCH-UP: Seth Rollins comments on being pulled from Summerslam

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*