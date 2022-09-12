SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Veer Mahaan was a featured up and coming act under the Vince McMahon-led WWE creative vision, but doesn’t have a current place in the Triple H vision.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE does not currently have creative plans in place for Mahaan. Mahaan hasn’t a match since the middle of August and does not have anything scheduled this week on Raw.

Mahaan was brought onto the WWE main roster with significant fanfare and a months long hype campaign via special pre-taped vignettes. Mahaan wrestled Dominik and Rey Mysterio early in his Raw tenure, but fizzled in those appearances.

