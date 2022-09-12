Seth Rollins comments on being pulled from Summerslam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins says that he felt slighted after his match with Matt Riddle was pulled from this year’s Summerslam card.

In an interview with Ryan Satin, Rollins spoke about his match with Riddle being moved to Clash at the Castle and his tweet addressing the issue.

“We had a conversation before his tweet,” Rollins said of interacting with Triple H about his tweet and the choice to move his match off of Summerslam. “Not mine, there was no conversations had before mine. Yeah, I was not happy with that and how that played out. I didn’t mean to undermine any of what he was trying to get done and I understood in the long game of kind of why the decision was made to move my match off the show, but I still have a chip on my shoulder all the time. I still think I’m competing at such a high level right now. I felt very slighted and I wasn’t about to let anybody but me control that narrative and so I felt bad, but I had to do what I had to do.”

Rollins ended up defeating Riddle at the WWE Clash at the Castle PLE, but Riddle requested a rematch the following night on Monday Night Raw.

