Liv Morgan will defend her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at the Extreme Rules PLE in October.

This week on Smackdown, Rousey defeated Xia Li, Sonya Deville, Natalya, and Lacey Evans in a fatal five-way number one contenders elimination match. Rousey defeated Deville in the end to win the match.

After watching @RondaRousey earn a rematch for her #SmackDown Women’s Championship, @YaOnlyLivvOnce says she was impressed with The Rowdy One’s win and everyone is in for a treat at WWE #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/CueaxqaQMc — WWE (@WWE) September 10, 2022

Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank after Morgan cashed in her championship contract. Morgan retained her championship in the rematch with Rousey at Summerslam. Rousey had been suspended since then due to attacking referees after the match.

Extreme Rules airs live on Peacock on October 8.

