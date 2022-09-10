CM Punk injury recovery timeline revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

CM Punk will be out of action for at least eight months after tearing his tricep at Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV event. Punk suffered the injury early in his world championship match against Jon Moxley.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Punk underwent surgery quickly after the injury to alleviate atrophy. Though Punk’s injury timeline is eight months, there has not been any official word on his status with AEW after a controversial appearance at the post-All Out media scrum.

CM Punk openly talked about his situation with Colt Cabana and accused members of The Elite of sabotaging him throughout his run with the company. Punk’s words led to a confrontation, which turned into a fight between Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and others. All involved have been suspended, except for CM Punk.

