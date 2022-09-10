AEW star tests positive for COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eddie Kingston announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the positive test, Kingston has been removed from this weekend’s NJPW Strong tapings. Kingston announced the news on Twitter.

“So, here we go,” Kingston wrote. “Got the COVID, won’t be able to make Strong this weekend. It f***ing sucks. Going to test again to see if I can make TV this week.

So here we go, got covid won't be able to make Strong this weekend. It fucking sucks going to test again to see if I can make tv this week. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 10, 2022

Eddie Kingston was recently suspended for throwing a punch at Sammy Guevara. Kingston and Guevara butted heads over comments Guevara made about Kingston’s body.

CATCH-UP: CM Punk injury recovery timeline revealed