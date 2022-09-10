News Ticker

AEW star tests positive for COVID-19

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 10, 2022

AEW star Eddie Kingston test positive for COVID-19
Eddie Kingston (photo provided to PWTorch courtesy AEW)
Eddie Kingston announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the positive test, Kingston has been removed from this weekend’s NJPW Strong tapings. Kingston announced the news on Twitter.

“So, here we go,” Kingston wrote. “Got the COVID, won’t be able to make Strong this weekend. It f***ing sucks. Going to test again to see if I can make TV this week.

Eddie Kingston was recently suspended for throwing a punch at Sammy Guevara. Kingston and Guevara butted heads over comments Guevara made about Kingston’s body.

