WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships change hands on Raw

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
In a rematch from the Women’s Tag Team Tournament finals, Sky & Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The match involved shenanigans from Sky & Kai’s Damage Control faction leader, Bayley, and assistance from Alexa Bliss and Asuka. In the end, Dakota Kai pinned Aliyah to secure the victory and the titles.
EXCLUSIVE: The NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @ImKingKota and #IYOSKY are off to party with @itsBayleyWWE!@shirai_io #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/R8IbzKhy4O
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
This is the first championship win for either woman on the WWE main roster and the first title ever for Dakota Kai. Iyo Sky is a former NXT Women’s Champion.
