WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships change hands on Raw

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In a rematch from the Women’s Tag Team Tournament finals, Sky & Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The match involved shenanigans from Sky & Kai’s Damage Control faction leader, Bayley, and assistance from Alexa Bliss and Asuka. In the end, Dakota Kai pinned Aliyah to secure the victory and the titles.

This is the first championship win for either woman on the WWE main roster and the first title ever for Dakota Kai. Iyo Sky is a former NXT Women’s Champion.

