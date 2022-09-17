Roman Reigns talks working with Brock Lesnar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns says it’s not easy working with Brock Lesnar, but that Lesnar is probably his biggest rival.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Reigns talked about the physical toll it takes to work with Lesnar, but how impactful Lesnar matches can be.

“F****** Brock Lesnar, man,” Reigns said. He picks you up and throws you on your head — there’s nothing nice about that. It’s very tough to work with a human being like that — that some call him, like, the alpha male of our species. And it’s true, he really is what he is. I mean, he’s a great businessman, but at the same time he has a legitimate background of MMA that when you get in the ring, there has to be some kind of protection of that legitimacy.

“Me and Brock have been at a bunch of huge shows together. I would definitely say he’s been, thus far, my biggest rival. We can’t just put them in there with anybody. But at the same time, when you get in there with them, you kind of understand it’s gonna be a bit of a ride, but there’s gonna be a lot of eyeballs on it. So that always makes it better.”

Reigns has wrestled Lesnar at multiple WrestleMania events. Reigns is rumored to be headed toward a clash with Logan Paul at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

