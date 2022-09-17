VIP AUDIO 9/17 – The Fix Flashback (8-5-2015, pt. 2 of 2): Paige’s interview on Stone Cold Podcast, WWE Financials with analysis of merits of Network vs. PPV model, review of new Kliq Blu-Ray, UFC 190, Rousey (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part two of the August 5, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Paige’s interview on Stone Cold Podcast, WWE Financials with analysis of merits of Network vs. PPV model, Hulk Hogan’s status on the WWE Hall of Fame page and revisiting Ultimate Warrior’s cruel comments, review of new Kliq Blu-Ray, UFC 190, Ronda Rousey, and more.

