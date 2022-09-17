VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #725 (October 5, 2002): Torch Talk with Sean Waltman discussing departure from WWE, Keller compares Bret Screwjob to Austin-WWE Controversy, News, More

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #725 cover-dated October 5, 2002: This issue opens with a cover story that goes behind the scenes with exclusive details on scandals on the pre-taped Tough Enough season… The beginning of a major “Torch Talk” series with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman going behind the scenes on some of the biggest moments of the Monday Night War Era… TNA PPV Report and Roundtable Reviews… Wade Keller’s “This Week” column compares the Bret Hart Swerve to the Steve Austin Walk-out and resulting controversies… Jason Powell’s September Hitlist… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, 1992 Backtrack, The Top Five Stories of the Week, and more…



