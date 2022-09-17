News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/16 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Logan-Reigns set-up, Sami gets Solo’s approval, Liv vows to beat Rousey again, Four-Way tag, Ricochet vs. Sami, Sikoa vs. Moss for NXT N.A. Title, more (32 min.)

September 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Logan Paul-Roman Reigns set-up for Crown Jewel, Sami Zayn gets Solo Sikoa’s approval, Liv Morgan vows to beat Ronda Rousey again, Four-Way tag, Ricochet vs. Sami, Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss for the NXT North American Title, Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, and more.

