FREE PODCAST 9/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Doucette: Logan Paul-Roman Reigns, Heyman returns, Sami shines, Liv-Rousey, live callers, emails (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Danny Doucette from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start with some love for Sami Zayn and the entire dynamic with The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa. Then they delve into the Logan Paul storyline leading to Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns and whether it’s risking getting in the way of The Bloodline momentum. They also talk about Liv Morgan’s continued journey to find her natural character, Madcap Moss, Bayley and her faction, Braun Strowman, and more.
