Kenny Omega pulled from major event

Kenny Omega has been pulled from the AAA Triplemania event on Oct 15 because of his suspension with AEW. Konnan revealed the news on his podcast. “Omega was gonna headline Triplemania and they won’t let him go,” Konnan said of AEW.

Omega was suspended along with The Young Bucks and others that were involved with in a backstage brawl with CM Punk at All Out. Punk eviscerated the AEW EVP’s in a post-PPV media scrum, which led to a confrontation backstage and the ensuing fight.

Omega and The Bucks were stripped of the AEW World Trios Championship because of their role in the incident. CM Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship. He won the belt from Jon Moxley at All Out. There has been no word in regards to his status with the company. Punk injured his tricep during the All Out match and will miss significant time regardless of his standing with the company.

