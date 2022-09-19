SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Triple H announced on Monday morning that this year’s Survivor Series event will feature two War Games matches, rooted in storyline as opposed to the Raw vs. Smackdown, format that was foundational to the event for the past several years.

In an interview with The Ringer, Triple H revealed the news and his reasoning behind the change from the traditional Survivor Series format.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match,” Triple H said. “The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be Raw versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.

“One of the things that Vince used to always say is if you put yourself in the seats, you could never go wrong. Now, all fans have different points of view. All you gotta do is go online now and you’ll see every single person has a different point of view and they’re happy to express it. But I think if you go out there and you think, What would you wanna see? If you’re a fan and you just love what we do, what would you want to see?”

Survivor Series 2022 will air live on Peacock on November 26. Matches for the show have not been announced at this time.

