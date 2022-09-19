VIP AUDIO 9/19 – The Fix Flashback (8-12-2015): What does the NXT sellout mean and where does brand go from here? Reviews of Raw, TripleMania, Tough Enough, Mid-Atlantic Memories DVD, TNA, UFC on FSN, Columbo (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the August 12, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: What does the NXT sellout mean and where does the brand go from here? Reviews of Raw, TripleMania, Tough Enough, Mid-Atlantic Memories DVD, TNA, UFC on FSN, and Todd’s review of a Columbo episode!

