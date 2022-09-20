9/20 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on first show after dropping 2.0, Bate vs. McDonagh #1 contender’s match, Choo vs. Jade, Frazer vs. Axiom match two, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

Tonight after the show, join the PWT Talks NXT self-proclaimed “gang of idiots” (including me) to break down the show with calls and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW POST-RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a video recap of last week’s anniversary show with Shawn Michaels’ show-closing words narrating before they showed Solo Sikoa’s return and eventual capture of the North American Championship, which he’s already defended on Smackdown. It then showed the logo changing from splatter to the new logo. However, the logo still had the splatter behind it, so that was weird.

-They showed an earlier today video of Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa both in Michaels’ office. After Sikoa taunted Hayes, Michaels said since Sikoa wasn’t even an option, the match can’t stand. He said it sucks, but Sikoa then said he gets it, rules are rules. He handed over the title. Michaels gave Sikoa his good luck “wherever your WWE career takes you.” Sikoa told Hayes he had next, and Hayes said, “Yeah, you had next.” Michaels said Hayes tried to game the system and anytime you think you’re bigger than the business, it’ll slap you in the face. He said at Halloween Havoc, Hayes and four other men – who have to qualify – will compete in a ladder match for the now-vacant North American Championship.

-Axiom made his entrance. The NXT hashtag on Twitter still has the splatter logo, by the way. Nathan Frazer then made his entrance. Props to Alicia Taylor for saying his last name with the z and not an s sound.

(1) AXIOM vs. NATHAN FRAZER – Second match in their best-of-three series (Axiom leads 1-0)

Referee D.A. Brewer called for the bell as Frazer and Axiom began with a bit of mat wrestling. Two weeks ago, they went from fast to methodical, and I said they might shift it for match two before going full bore for match three. The two then quickened the pace a bit as they traded different pinning combinations. The squared off, then Axiom picked an ankle. Frazer spun out as Axiom cartwheeled to stay on his feet. Frazer hit the first impact move with a running shoulder tackle, then another, a pin following each, then a side headlock takedown. Axiom reversed position and took the back of Frazer, then shifted to a rear chinlock. He hit a side headlock takedown of his own.

Frazer countered with a head scissors, but Axiom countered into a brief sub that Frazer rolled out of, then Axiom landed a quick one-legged dropkick and a Norther Lights bridge for a two-count. Frazer was able to send Axiom outside, but Axiom hit a forearm as Frazer went for the tope. Axiom climbed to the top, but ate a dropkick to the gut on a crossbody attempt. Axiom then rolled outside before Frazer could attempt a pin. [c]

Frazer had a rear waist lock on Axiom, working the midsection after the dropkick before the break, as they returned. Axiom tried for an octopus stretch, but Frazer reversed to an abdominal stretch only to eat a hip toss. Axiom went with some rapid-fire palm strikes, then hung Frazer’s neck on the top. He hit a springboard lariat for a two-count. Frazer was on his knees and ate a chest kick, then another, but he caught the third. Still, Axiom dodged the trip and ate an enziguri. Frazer responded with his own and tried for a sunset flip, but Axiom sat down for a two-count. Axiom then hit a Pele kick and went for what Barrett called the Golden Ration, the leaping superkick, only he ate a huge superkick instead, but he kicked out.

Frazer climbed to the top rope, but Axiom caught him with an enziguri. Axiom hit a second-rope hip toss, basically, for a two-count. Vic Joseph mentioned their familiarity with each other. Frazer went for a top rope moonsault, but fell right into a choke from Axiom. Frazer rose to his feet, but Axiom countered with a LeBell Lock attempt only for Frazer to reach the ropes, so Axiom stomped on him. Axiom climbed, but Frazer met him and hit him with a superplex, rolled through, then hit a final cut. He immediately climbed and hit a snap phoenix splash for the victory. Please let their third match be a night Kelly is doing the report…

WINNER: Nathan Frazer at 13:13 (phoenix splash) to tie series at 1-1

-An Alba Fyre video played where she said she saw into Mandy Rose’s soul, the fear inside of her. She said Rose knows that in her heart, she knows Fyre is the one who will take the title from her.

-Rose was in the Toxic Lounge as the other two approached and asked if she was OK. Rose said she’s not impressed and is going to do to Fyre what she does to Fallon Henley next week. They made their entrance for Toxic Attraction’s tag team match. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: As expected, again, with these two, a fine match that still left a lot on the table for the inevitable third match. Sure, the outcome being telegraphed took away from some of the drama of the match, but to be honest, it seemed like most of the dramatic pinning moments went to Frazer, like that nasty superkick counter. It seemed that unlike two weeks ago, the methodical stuff was during the break and more of the fast-paced stuff was televised. I shudder to think of the pace they’ll keep in match three. It will be too much to recap!)

-They returned with a Connor’s Cure ad and then Joseph mentioning it’s pediatric cancer awareness month.

-Joseph and Barrett were ringside (I don’t see Toxic Attraction in the ring). He shifted to a video on Damon Kemp. Kemp threw down his Diamond Mine singlet and spray painted a red X on them. He said the looks on the faces of the The Creed Brothers last week was priceless, the same dumb face as they tried to figure out who was the mole. He said he gave the money to Tony D’Angelo so they could win the Tag Team Championship, but Santos Escobar interfered. They showed video of Kemp making the deal with D’Angelo, but he said Strong found the security video, so he destroyed Strong’s phone and then him. He said he’s a world class athlete, but isn’t going to fight them two-on-one, but he will one-on-one, as long as one of them is in the locker room.

-They showed Ivy Nile mad in the locker room as Tatum Paxley told her to calm down so they could handle their own business and stay focused. Nile said she was and they entered.

(2) TOXIC ATTRACTION (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) vs. DIAMOND MINE (Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley) – Tag team match

Interestingly, they were introduced as “Tatum Paxley and Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile.” Paxley basically had to hold back Nile, then began the match with Gigi Dolin. Paxley showed off some athleticism and then hit a dropkick. She flipped out of a kick capture, but was clotheslined. Jacy Jayne tagged in and hit a senton for a two-count. Paxley gained control, but then ate a big back elbow from Jayne, who tagged in her partner. Dolin hit a big kick and covered for a two-count. Dolin grabbed an awkward looking sub on the arm, then locked in a better attempt. Paxley tried a quick pin, but Dolin kicked out. They then drove each other into the mat and then made tags. Nile came in and went after Jayne, took out Dolin, then went right back to Jayne with a combo and running kick in the corner. She went for a cover, but Dolin broke it up and then took care of Paxley. Jayne hit a rolling forearm and tagged in Dolin. Dolin was countered, then Nile took out Jayne. However, she was forced outside, then back inside as Dolin tagged Jayne. They hit their sloppy high-low kick combo for the victory.

WINNER: Toxic Attraction at 3:58 (high low kick combo)

-They showed Schism making their way from outside. [c]

-They returned with footage of Tyler Bate arriving, as well as J.D. McDonagh, the main event for the #1 contender spot.

SCHISM IN-RING PROMO

Schism was in the ring. Jagger Reed said the time has come for them to pick a side and no longer will they turn the other cheek. Rip Fowler said to those enlightened few to walk alongside them that they’re brave. Reed said the road to peace is bumpy. Joe Gacy said they brought it on themselves. He said change is scary, but now they’re going to see the world through their eyes. He named Cameron Grimes and said even after trying peace and compassion, the world only responds to a firm hand. He said Grimes made a life-altering decision and the wrath of the Schism is imminent.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade ran down after their music hit and cleared the ring of the group, then hit crossbodies on the outside to the tag team.

(3) THE DYAD (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reed w/Joe Gacy) vs. EDRIS ENOFE & MALIK BLADE

Fowler and Blade began the match with Blade using his quickness to land a dropkick. Blade, still in his burgundy vest like Rich Fann, was able to tag in Enofe and they hit a quick combo of moves for a two-count. Fowler forced Enofe into their corner and tagged in Reed, who held Enofe back for an attack. Enofe evaded and tagged in his partner, who hit a top rope crossbody to both men. They went outside, and Blade took them both out again, still in his burgundy vest! [c]

Reed and Blade (still in his vest!) were trading shots. Fowler made a sneaky tag, grabbed the vest (see!?), and then hit a backbreaker-leaping elbow combo on the outside after Reed distracted Blade. Schism then had a group hug in front of the announcers. Fowler rolled Blade back inside, then tagged in Reed. They did some traditional GYV stuff by cutting off the ring and methodically taking it to Blade. Enofe, arm on the tag rope as far out as possible, encouraged his partner. Blade finally tagged in his partner, who took it to both men with strikes and corner splashes. Fowler tried to intervene, but Enofe dodged. Enofe used his speed to hit a reverse slingblade to Fowler, but then ate a jawbreaker.

Blade made a sneaky tag, then they hit spinebuster-Rough Rider combo for a two-count. Enofe tagged back in and lifted Fowler, but Reed took out Blade. Enofe hit a quick rollup for two, but then ate a throat chop. Reed tagged in and hit basically an assisted destroyer as he leaped off the back of his partner. They then hit their finisher, which was Ticket to Mayhem I believe as GUY, for the clean victory.

WINNER: The Dyad at 9:16 (Ticket to Mayhem)

-They shifted to a Quincy Elliott recap of his debut last week, hitting that nice Banzai drop, which they’re calling the Diva Drop.

-Wendy Choo’s music hit for her match with Cora Jade. Choo’s gear is less pajamy even though they have pajama designs. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Enofe is going to be something special. Blade still seems a step behind, as if he’s thinking through everything. I think The Dyad pulling out some of their stuff when they were GYV is smart and will help the fans react better to them, even if it’s begrudging and takes time. I still don’t care for the group, especially Gacy, but at least Fowler and Reed are back on TV and wrestling nearly every week and if not, at least on TV.)

-They returned with a video on Meiko Satomura and Roxanne Perez. Perez said she wanted to find out where she stood against Satomura. She said she was nervous, as evidenced by the slip during her entrance. She showed the still-healing bruises on her back, two weeks out, and said even though she lost, she gained the respect of Satomura. Satomura, speaking in Japanese, said Perez has a fighting spirit and was tough. She said Perez will be a champion one day and she’s looking forward to that. Perez said she found a toughness and grit she thought she never had, thanked Satomura, and then said she’s going to use that on Jade. A good video here.

[HOUR TWO]

-Jade made her entrance to boos, carrying her black kendo stick.

(4) WENDY CHOO vs. CORA JADE – Singles match

Choo just evil eyed Jade, then they locked up with Jade shoving Choo in the corner and patting her on the head condescendingly. Choo then took over as the crowd chanted evenly between the two. Choo countered a hold, taunted Jade, then hit a side headlock. She hit a shoulder tackle, then a sneaky pin for a two-count. A running kick in the corner sent Jade outside, who caught a baseball slide and turned Choo around into the bottom rope neck-first. Jade shoved Choo into the rope with her knee. Jade then shoved Choo against the middle rope and hit a running uppercut into her back for a two-count.

Jade then hit a rope-assisted double stomp to the back of Choo for a two-count, the latter crying out in pain. Jade locked in a straightjacket sub, then wrenched Choo left and right into the mat. Choo worked to her feet and broke out by tossing Jade, then hitting a strike combo. Choo hit an overhead belly-to-belly and then a cartwheel forearm in the corner. Jade looked like she might have loosened a middle turnbuckle, but she ate a German. Jade then dodged and forced Choo face-first into the middle turnbuckle, then hit a DDT for the victory. The only issue is she didn’t get enough of the pad and it was still on the middle turnbuckle.

Lash Legend appeared behind Choo after Jade left the ring, in big ass heels, and hit a pump kick to Choo.

WINNER: Cora Jade at 4:13 (DDT)

-McKenzie Mitchell was in the back with Bron Breakker, asking about the #1 contender’s match. He thanked the fans for voting him superstar of the year. He went through each challenger and said it could go either way, but chose Bate after their “banger” at Worlds Collide.

-They showed Trick Williams giving Hayes a pep talk in the back as he shoved a ladder. They made their way to the ring. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Jade has been doing better, but this wasn’t a standout match for either woman in my opinion. It’s the one match that didn’t have a commercial break, yet maybe it should had one to tell a longer story and give both women more time. It seemed like they just felt rushed, as evidenced by how quickly Jade left the ring for Legend’s spot, then how quickly they shifted to Mitchell.)

-A vignette aired again for the former Oliver Carter, now named Oro Mensah. He was in the back with Kelly Kincaid (the former Quinn McKay) as she asked him about his debut match with Grayson Waller, a North American Championship ladder match qualifier. He said he came to fight the best and Waller is one of the best; just ask him. He said his name Oro means gold, and mentioned being Ghanaian.

-Hayes and Williams made their entrance.

CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS IN-RING PROMO

Williams said he needs everyone to shut they mouth when The A Champion is speaking. Hayes said vote or no vote, he is the biggest superstar in NXT, period. He said people been praying on his downfall, and what happened last week proves it. He said he wants the person who played the music, the ref, and the timekeeper fired for their actions last week. He said he doesn’t are what bloodline Sikoa comes from, Sikoa came to his house and stole something from him. He said he is still The A Champion.

Andre Chase, with Thea Hail and Bodhi Heyward, interrupted. Chase said he saw what happened last week and before he could say it, Hayes interrupted him .He said it’s not the time because it’s serious business. Chase said Hayes might not want to here this, but then Williams interrupted him. Chase attempted again, with a big pause, and said his catchphrase. They forced Hayes and Williams out of the ring.

(5) CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS vs. CHASE U (Andre Chase & Bodhi Heyward w/Thea Hail) – Tag team match

Williams began with Chase, but Chase turned the tables. Williams hit a cheap shot and tagged in Hayes, using a distraction to hit a dropkick. Hayes and Williams cut off the ring and took it to Heyward, who tagged in to spell Chase. Heyward, countered a strike and hit a three-point stance shoulder tackle to Williams before tagging in Chase. Chase hit a side Russian leg sweep, then his C-H-A-S-E-U stomps. Heyward tagged in, looking for a torture rack. Hayes was able to make the tag and then free his partner, following up by dropping Heyward. Hayes hit his springboard lariat, taunted Chase, and stomped Heyward for a two-count.

Williams tagged back in as they isolated Heyward once again. Heyward fought out to his corner and tagged in Chase, who hit Williams with an inverted atomic drop and bodyslam. Williams then popped him up and landed a big right hand. Hayes tagged in and gave both men huge pump kicks. Hayes went for his springboard lariat again, but Chase caught him in a arm-capture pin and scored the upset victory.

WINNER: Chase U at 4:16 (arm-trap rollup)

-They showed Sanga and Von Wagner making their way for their match. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: These are the types of finishes that keeps the audience guessing and is actually a perfect moment to give Chase U a rare upset victory. They can tell the story of Hayes losing confidence since losing last week heading into the ladder match only to see him recapture that confidence during the match to regain what he still views as his championship. Heyward looked a bit rough on offense, but Williams seems to be progressing well.)