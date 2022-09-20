News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss AEW Grand Slam, Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul, MJF, WarGames at Survivor Series, AEW turmoil behind the scenes (132 min.)

September 20, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

  • AEW Grand Slam preview
  • AEW turmoil behind the scenes including who will survive into next year – Young Bucks or C.M. Punk?
  • MJF strengths and weaknesses since his return
  • Bray Wyatt
  • Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel
  • WarGames at Survivor Series

PLUS A VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW feature listener email topics:

  • Sami Zayn as 24/7 Champion?
  • WWE TV Title pros and cons?
  • FTR’s status.
  • Bucks conduct as EVPs more serious than Punk’s Media Q&A conduct?
  • More.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*