FREE PODCAST 9/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss AEW Grand Slam, Bray Wyatt, Logan Paul, MJF, WarGames at Survivor Series, AEW turmoil behind the scenes (132 min.)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:
- AEW Grand Slam preview
- AEW turmoil behind the scenes including who will survive into next year – Young Bucks or C.M. Punk?
- MJF strengths and weaknesses since his return
- Bray Wyatt
- Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel
- WarGames at Survivor Series
- Sami Zayn as 24/7 Champion?
- WWE TV Title pros and cons?
- FTR’s status.
- Bucks conduct as EVPs more serious than Punk’s Media Q&A conduct?
