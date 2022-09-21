Tony Khan hints at future of post-PPV media scrums

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With the heat of the AEW All Out media scrum drama and turmoil in the rearview mirror, Tony Khan says he still sees value in the scrum idea.

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin, Khan spoke about the press conference concept and said it still is meaningful due to the talent’s ability to talk.

“Well, I think to be fair, we’ve had a lot of positive things, a lot of positive reactions,” Khan said of various press scrums outside of the situation at All Out. “It’s a great opportunity for the talent to get out and speak, and obviously there’s a lot of positives coming out of them. For example, tonight on Dynamite we have the World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed. It was actually at our last PPV All Out media scrum when we had the conversation. I said to Keith and Swerve, that was one of the best matches we’ve ever had, and The Acclaimed are the winningest tag team ever in AEW, and certainly if there’s anybody that would deserve a rematch, it would be these guys.”

The Acclaimed will get their rematch for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event. Other matches on the card include Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW World Championship, a fatal four-way match for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: AEW makes history with this week’s Grand Slam 2 event