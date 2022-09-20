AEW makes history with this week’s Grand Slam 2 event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Grand Slam 2 edition of AEW Dynamite this week will set the company record for biggest grossing television event in AEW history. Tony Khan revealed the news Tuesday on Twitter and also teased Grand Slam 2 as being a major event in New York this year.

“The single best live wrestling event in New York this entire year takes place tomorrow,” Khan wrote. “AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Grand Slam 2022 is now the highest grossing AEW event we’ve ever done. Join us in person or on TBS tomorrow.”

In a separate tweet, Khan promised that fans would not want to miss the show. In the main event, the vacant AEW World Championship will be on the line in a match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. After All Out, CM Punk vacated the title due to injury and for his role in a post-event brawl with The Elite. Tony Khan announced a tournament to crown a new champion and both Moxley and Danielson made it through to the finals.

The AEW World Tag Team Championships will also be defended on the show with Swerve In Our Glory defending the titles against The Acclaimed.

