MJF speaks on AEW turmoil, his career, and where he’ll be in 2024

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 19, 2022

MJF talks AEW turmoil
MJF
MJF was open book during an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday morning and detailed insight on multiple topics including recent AEW turmoil, the situation between him and Tony Khan at Double or Nothing, CM Punk’s place in company history, where he’ll be in 2024, and much more.

PWTorch Contributor, Mike McMahon, covered the interview with Helwani live. Below are notable quotes from the conversation.

MJF returned to AEW at the All Out PPV event after a length hiatus. He secured the services of The Firm to help him win the Casino Ladder Match and now holds an opportunity at the AEW World Champion whenever he wants it.

MJF has had notable feuds in AEW with CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Cody Rhodes. He and Tony Khan had a falling out during the weekend of Double or Nothing, which stemmed from MJF appearing in an interview with Helwani without giving AEW PR a heads up. He reportedly no-showed a signing over Double or Nothing weekend and lost his match to Wardlow at Double or Nothing in a squash-like fashion.

MJF will become a free agent in 2024.

