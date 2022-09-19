MJF speaks on AEW turmoil, his career, and where he’ll be in 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF was open book during an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday morning and detailed insight on multiple topics including recent AEW turmoil, the situation between him and Tony Khan at Double or Nothing, CM Punk’s place in company history, where he’ll be in 2024, and much more.

PWTorch Contributor, Mike McMahon, covered the interview with Helwani live. Below are notable quotes from the conversation.

MJF to @arielhelwani: "I run the show," when asked if he checked with AEW PR. "Tony knows where his bread is buttered."@PWTorch — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF: "Isn't it interesting how, throughout the summer (the ratings) were kind of a struggle. And then MJF is back and BOOM." — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF: "The ball is in my. Minute for minute, I'm one of the biggest ratings [draws] in all of professional wrestling." — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF: "If you want MJF on your show, you have to abide by MJF's rules. … I do what I want to do, when I want to do it, because [AEW] really wants to keep me around." — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF: "A lot of people think I'm leaning towards one place or the other. All I'm leaning towards is money. That's all I live and die by. I go where the money is at. Whoever is going to offer me the most amount of money, that's where I'm going to do. It's that simple." — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF: "I came back with no contract extension. I love Tony Khan, but I have him by the balls." — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF: "I'm already making an absurd amount of money. I could retire mid or early-30s. I have no interest in doing that. But I want to make enough money that it's not just generational wealth." — Mike McMahon (@TorchMcMahon) September 19, 2022

MJF returned to AEW at the All Out PPV event after a length hiatus. He secured the services of The Firm to help him win the Casino Ladder Match and now holds an opportunity at the AEW World Champion whenever he wants it.

MJF has had notable feuds in AEW with CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Cody Rhodes. He and Tony Khan had a falling out during the weekend of Double or Nothing, which stemmed from MJF appearing in an interview with Helwani without giving AEW PR a heads up. He reportedly no-showed a signing over Double or Nothing weekend and lost his match to Wardlow at Double or Nothing in a squash-like fashion.

MJF will become a free agent in 2024.

