9/19 WWE RAW TV RESULTS: Doucette’s “alt perspective” report on U.S. title match, Owens-Theory, Damage Control title celebration

WWE RAW TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER

AIRED ON USA

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then. Now. Forever. Together” signature started off the show. The Raw intro aired followed by a shot of the stage with pyro blasting.

-Seth Rollins’ music hit and he seemed to get a pop as he made his way to the stage. Rollins danced his way down the aisle as the fans sang his theme song. In the ring, Rollins made conducting motions as the fans continued to sing even after the music faded. Next, Bobby Lashley made his entrance. Unfortunately, he did not receive as strong of a reaction initially. It sounded a little more lively when Lashley got into the ring and saluted the fans. Rome then did ring introductions for both competitors.

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – U.S. title match

Lashley overpowered Rollins out of a few lockups to start. Rollins piefaced Lashley, which angered him. Rollins ran out of the ring and Lashley gave chase. Rollins was quicker and landed a dropkick through the ropes. Rollins tried a dive, but Lashley caught him. Rollins wiggled out and shoved Lashley into the ring post. Rollins tried a springboard knee, but Lashley went for the Hurt Lock. Lashley couldn’t lock it in and Rollins got catapulted Lashley into the turnbuckle. Rollins hit a superkick and tried stomp as Lashley was in a pushup position, but Lashley blocked it by stiffening his body. Lashley then hit Rollins with a back elbow and clotheslined him over the top rope. Lashley then hit Rollins with a shoulder block and high-fived some fans in the front row. [c]

Rollins had Lashley in a short arm scissors coming out of the commercial break. Lashley cradled Rollins into a pin for a two count. Rollins hit an armbreaker and a Sling Blade for a near fall. Rollins continued to work Lashley’s arm and hit a springboard knee for a two count. Lashley powerbombed Rollins out of another short arm scissors. Rollins fought back by clotheslining Lashley over the top rope. Rollins hit two dives onto Lashley, but Lashley was able to bounce Rollins head off the ring post from a fireman’s carry position. Both competitors were down on the outside. [c]

Rollins charged at Lashley in the corner, but Lashley nailed him with strikes and elbows. Lashley nailed a Dominator into a facebuster for a nearfall. Lashley set up the spear, but Rollins hit him with a knee. Lashley was able to still hit a reverse S.T.O. for a nearfall. Lashley tried a superplex, but Rollins countered with a turnbuckle powerbomb and a Frog Splash for a two count. Rollins locked Lashley in a crossface. Rollins talked trash to Lashley as he tried to battle out. Rollins tried a Pedigree, but Lashley reversed into a pin for a nearfall. Lashley hit a powerslam and set up another Spear. Rollins countered the Spear attempt into a Pedigree for a close near fall. Rollins tried a Phoenix Splash, but Lashley caught Rollins in the Hurt Lock. Rollins catapulted himself off the middle rope into a pin for a two count. Lashley and Rollins landed on top of the referee in the commotion. Rollins back kicked Lashley in the groin as the referee was recovering. Rollins set up the stomp, but Matt Riddle’s music hit. Riddle ran down the aisle, but stopped before getting into the ring. This distracted Rollins enough for turn around into Spear from Lashley for the win.

WINNER: Lashley in 20:00.

-Rollins was shown on the mat sneering at Riddle, who appeared to be satisfied with exacting some revenge. Lashley celebrated with the title in the background.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Great match. I understand that Riddle needed to cost Rollins something big to get a rematch against him, but I hated that it had to be a distraction finish.)

-A recap was shown of Damage Control’s title win from last week. A limousine was shown pulling up to the arena. Bayley got out first followed by Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. (c)

-Smith and Graves announced that Survivor Series will feature a War Games match.

[HOUR TWO]

[HOUR THREE]

FINAL THOUGHTS: