9/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Owens vs. Theory, Lashley vs. Rollins, Dexter Lumis on Miz TV

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp, the Raw “Feels like Greatness” opening aired.

-Jimmy Smith introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. SETH ROLLINS – U.S. Title match

Seth made his ring entrance first. Smith hyped the Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens match. Corey Graves talked about Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns to a WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. They also announced Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle vs. The Judgment Day. Lashley then made his ring entrance.